Delta to offer $30,000 to passengers on flight that overturned in Toronto

Delta told passengers that the offer comes with "no strings attached," and will not affect their rights.

(Image credit: John Nelson)

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines announced plans to offer $30,000 to each of the passengers on a flight that crash-landed and overturned earlier this week.

Delta told passengers that the offer comes with "no strings attached," and will not affect their rights. It was not immediately clear how passengers could claim the offer.

Flight 4819 from Minneapolis to Toronto caught fire on landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, flipped, and landed upside down.

A Delta Airlines plane ended up on its roof after landing in windy conditions in Toronto on Feb. 17.

No one died from the crash and 20 of the 21 injured passengers have been released from local hospitals. If all the 76 passengers take up the offer, it would cost Delta more than $2 million.

The cause of the accident remained under investigation with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board assisting Canadian authorities with the investigation.

Delta Flight 4819 was operated by subsidiary Endeavor Air. The Bombardier CRJ airplane is a regional, twin-engine jet that carries 80.