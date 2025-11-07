Mysterious spiral light over New England was likely from rocket launch

Residents in the state of Maine spotted this swirling light hovering over the area in the night sky on Nov. 4. This swirling light is from the Ariane 6 rocket that was launched from French Guiana.

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A bright spiral-shaped light was caught on camera in the night sky across New England and sparked speculation online, but was most likely tied to a rocket launch.

Witnesses said the light appeared in the night sky over Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island on Tuesday night and was visible for only a short time before disappearing.

Experts determined the light was likely tied to the launch of the Ariane 6 rocket in Kourou, French Guiana, at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday.

Emily Pike of WMTW-TV Maine's Total Weather explained the rocket, which was carrying the Sentinel-1D Earth-observation satellite into orbit, apparently ejected excess fuel from its upper stage, which froze into reflective ice crystals that created the spiral-shaped pattern of light before dispersing.

The Sentinel-1D Earth observation satellite is designed to capture images of the planet during both day and night.