Go outside and look up for the rise of the full Flower Moon

As we inch closer to summer, the last full moon of spring will rise this week. Find out how the moon got its name and when it will shine brightest!

Looking to take some excellent spring season photography? Use the Flower Moon as the natural, luminous backdrop as it rises on May 23.

As we inch closer to summer, the last full moon of spring will rise on Thursday, May 23. The full moon will reach peak illumination at 9:53 a.m. ET, according to NASA. It will be below the horizon at that time for most of the United States, so venture outdoors on Thursday night to get the best view of the bright, full Flower Moon!

The moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Tuesday night through early Friday evening, NASA said.

May's full moon is often referred to as the Flower Moon due to the plentiful blooming flowers across North America during this time of year. Springtime happenings also inspire several other nicknames for May's full moon, including the Planting Moon, the Budding Moon and the Egg-Laying Moon.

Mother’s Moon and Milk Moon were also names used for May's moon. According to the Old Farmers Almanac, "the May Moon marked a time of increasing fertility, with temperatures warm enough for safely bearing young, a near end to late frosts and plants in bloom."