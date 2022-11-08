Eerie images of Tuesday's total lunar eclipse

Photographers around the world captured stunning images of the "Blood Moon" eclipse, the final total lunar eclipse until 2025.

The moon turned red Tuesday as the sun, Earth and moon aligned to create the final total lunar eclipse until 2025.

Sometimes referred to as a "Blood Moon" due to its color, the red-shaded moon was able to be seen across all of North America and parts of South America, eastern Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Photographers around the world pointed their cameras skyward to document the eerie phenomenon, at least where clouds did not obscure the sky.

Final total lunar eclipse until 2025

The color the moon appears during the height of a total lunar eclipse is related to Earth's atmosphere, not changes on the surface of the moon during an astronomical alignment.

"During a lunar eclipse, the moon turns red because the only sunlight reaching the moon passes through Earth’s atmosphere," NASA explained. "The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the moon will appear. It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the moon."

The celestial spectacle was the second total lunar eclipse visible this year with the first taking place on May 16, but onlookers will have to wait a long time for the next opportunity to watch the moon turn red.

It will be nearly three years before the next total lunar eclipse takes place in the night sky, an event that will also be visible over North America on March 13, 2025.

