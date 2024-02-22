Unusually large, damaging tornado captured on video in Indonesia

Videos showed damage being done as debris was lofted into the air and trees were pulled out of the ground. The government says the tornado was unprecedented.

Copied

Residents say the tornado ripped off roof tiles in the Jatinangor District in Sumedang Regency on Feb. 21.

A large tornado struck Sumedang, Indonesia, on Feb. 21, causing significant damage and leading to viral videos showing the tornado's formation and damage. Several points of view show debris whirling through the air and trees knocked over by the storm.

An unprecedented tornado devastated West Java, Indonesia, yesterday - injuring 33 people and damaging over 116 buildings. pic.twitter.com/bOwyP00dW5 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 22, 2024

BBC says no fatalities have been reported, but 33 people were injured. A total of 116 buildings were damaged according to KOMPAS, affecting hundreds of families.

A man walks next to a house damaged by a tornado in Sumedang, West Java, on Feb. 22, 2024. (TIMUR MATAHARI/AFP via Getty Images)

Government officials said the tornado was "of a scale previously unrecorded," as strong tornadoes in Indonesia are rare. In May 2020, a tornado killed two people in Tulang Bawang.

An aerial views shows a textile factory damaged by a tornado in Sumedang, West Java, on Feb. 22, 2024. (Timur MATAHARI / AFP)

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.