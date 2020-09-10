Heroic woman recounts near-death experience in California inferno

“It was like Armageddon," Christina Lopez told AccuWeather. She said that at one point, things looked so bleak, she texted loved ones to say goodbye -- and then help came from above.

Record-setting Atlantic hurricane season about to kick into overdrive

There may soon be as many as five tropical systems spinning over the Atlantic simultaneously, a unusual occurrence that hasn't happened since September 1971.

A look through history at Hamilton's hurricane

History's eye followed Alexander Hamilton to see him help find a nation and build a financial system still in use today. Here's a look at the hurricane that set him in on that historic course.