Soggy start to the weekend for midwestern US
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 11, 2020 7:06 AM
Outdoor furniture turned into flying projectiles due to high wind gusts in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 7. An EF0 tornado was confirmed in the area.
Residents across part of the Midwest may have to reconsider outdoor plans during the first half of the weekend, as a swath of rain and thunderstorms is expected to arrive.
The same storm system that dumped heavy snow and caused temperatures to take a nosedive across the Rockies earlier this week has been swirling over the Four Corners region during the past few days. Temperatures have since moderated and precipitation turned more spotty underneath the storm system.
This system will finally lift northeastward into the Midwest into the first part of the weekend, and while it will bring no snow to the region, it will put a damper on outdoor plans, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.
Wet weather will gather over the North Central states on Friday before spreading northeastward on Saturday.
"Clouds and rain showers will blanket the western and central Great Lakes on Saturday," Benz said. A few thunderstorms are also possible, particularly on the southern side of the system.
People from St. Louis to Chicago; Madison, Wisconsin; and Marquette, Michigan, will want to keep a close eye on the radar and AccuWeather MinuteCast® throughout Saturday to determine any dry periods that may allow for a quick walk outside. Otherwise, umbrellas will want to be kept close at hand before heading out the door.
A portion of this corridor -- particularly eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin -- is already running above normal for rainfall so far this month. Two to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts fell this week as moisture surged northward and stalled on the eastern side of the Rockies snowstorm.
While rainfall through Saturday will move along at a swifter pace, localized flooding cannot be ruled out given the saturated state of the ground. This is especially true in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
The steadiest rain is likely to move through Minneapolis early Saturday morning, but a stray shower or two is possible through the remainder of the day with a cool high in the middle 60s F.
Farther east, a surge of warmth and humidity ahead of the system may be enough to spark locally heavy thunderstorms.
"We can’t rule out a few stronger storms with gusty winds, especially across lower Michigan and southward towards Interstate 70 late Saturday into Saturday night," Benz said. "The good news is that this system keeps trucking east for Sunday, so many areas that see rain on Saturday should be treated with more sunshine for the end of the weekend."
It will instead be the eastern Great Lakes and central Appalachians that end the weekend on a stormy note, while drier air sweeps into the Midwest.
