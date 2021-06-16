Relentless monsoon rainfall produces deadly flooding in Bhutan, forces dramatic rescues in Nepal
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 16, 2021 2:42 PM EDT
Heavy rainfall triggered severe flash flooding in the south Asian nations of Bhutan and Nepal Wednesday, killing 10 and injuring five in Bhutan, while leaving at least seven people missing in Nepal.
Heavy monsoon rainfall that arrived over parts of northeastern India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan late last week persisted throughout the weekend. Residents in the Himalayan region of Nepal and Bhutan were caught off guard Wednesday after rivers and streams rushed out of their banks.
At least 10 people were killed at a camp near Laya, Bhutan, after floodwaters swept through the area early in the morning, according to Reuters.
Partially submerged houses are seen as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi River enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar)
The villagers had traveled into the high meadows to forage cordeyceps, a fungus used in medicine, and were sleeping when the floodwaters struck.
The camp was located about 37 miles (60 km) from Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan, near a stream between two small hills, The Bhutanese newspaper reported, according to Reuters.
According to Reuters, two helicopters were sent to the camp to rescue injured villagers while members of the country's military walked 11 hours from the nearest road to assist with evacuations.
In Nepal, heavy rains Tuesday night caused the Melamchi River to burst its banks in the Sindhupalchowk district.
According to Reuters, at least seven people are missing after floodwaters swept through the village and inundated dozens of homes.
People gather on higher ground as flood water from the swollen Melamchi River enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar)
Some witnesses reported that some residents were able to grab belongings and move to higher ground, while army helicopters rescued residents from rooftops after becoming trapped by floodwaters.
The heavy rainfall in Nepal and Bhutan was fueled by a monsoon low that formed in the northern Bay of Bengal late last week. This low helped speed up the arrival of the southwest monsoon over northeastern India and has enhanced rainfall across the area and into Bangladesh and Myanmar.
According to AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls, the low moved over India's northeast coast last weekend then over Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh in northern India through the beginning of the week.
Partially submerged houses are seen as flood water from the swollen Melamchi River enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar)
"[This monsoon low] produced heavy rainfall over central and eastern Nepal and into Bangladesh," Nicholls added. "The moist air from this low being pushed up the foothills of the Himalayas also helped enhance rainfall in the areas hardest hit."
Since June 1, parts of Nepal and Bhutan have already reported over 8 inches (200 mm) of rainfall.
This monsoon low will gradually dissipate over north-central India through the end of the week. However, another monsoon low is forecast to follow in the first low's footsteps.
This next monsoon low will keep enhanced rainfall over southern Myanmar, southern Bangladesh, northeast India, Nepal and Bhutan.
Rain, heavy at times, will likely continue across these areas through Friday before rainfall is expected to become lighter this weekend, according to Nicholls.
Areas of heavy rainfall can aggravate existing flooding and create new areas of flooding.
