The interior of store is damaged after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

Friday afternoon quickly turned chaotic in Little Rock, Arkansas, as a large, extremely dangerous tornado ripped its way across the heart of the state. The National Weather Service issued a rare tornado emergency for the city, a special tornado warning that is only issued when there is a high likelihood of fatalities and widespread damage. William Williams is an employee at a Little Rock supermarket and was working when the massive tornado approached the city. “Everything happened in like five seconds. It came – boom,” Williams told CNN affiliate KATV.

Williams took shelter in the store with shoppers and other employees, and when the tornado passed, he stepped outside to see the catastrophic destruction. “You could hear a lot of commotion and stuff. … I go outside, and it is crazy. People had blood all over their faces. … I’m just thankful that I’m alive.” Over 37,000 electric customers in Pulaski County, Arkansas, home to Little Rock, are still in the dark, according to PowerOutage.us. Some customers could be without power throughout the weekend as crews begin the long and arduous task of cleaning up after the twister.