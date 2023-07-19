Large tornado causes injuries, damages Pfizer building in North Carolina

Several people were transported to the hospital after a twister touched down just after 12:30 p.m. in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. A portion of Interstate 95 was closed after the tornado tore across the major highway.

The confirmed tornado was reported on the ground near Rocky Mount, North Carolina, which is about 44 miles northeast of Raleigh, just after 12:30 p.m. local time.

According to WRAL News Producer Ashley Foster, several people were transported to Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mount following the tornado.

Interstate 95 was closed for a time on Wednesday afternoon after the tornado ripped through the area. Nash County Sheriff's Office

According to Foster, the twister created significant damage to the Pfizer manufacturing facility, which is located in Rocky Mount. In a photo she shared on Twitter, a large swath of the roof could be seen caved into the building.

Photos shared on Twitter show the large, wedge-shaped tornado on the ground north of Rocky Mount.

A friend sent me these moments ago from the tornado north of Rocky Mount. Appears to be a very large wedge tornado. #ncwx #wxtwitter @NWSRaleigh pic.twitter.com/j7UR70woEV — Preston Harris (@WxPreston97) July 19, 2023

As the twister traveled northeast, it crossed over several roads and a portion of Interstate 95. A traffic camera on I-95 in Dutches, North Carolina, shows vehicles at a complete standstill close to where the tornado likely passed over.

Parts of Interstate 95 were shut down for a time in Nash County, North Carolina, on Wednesday. Nash County Sheriff's Office

As of 1:45 p.m. local time, I-95 was shut down in both directions as crews work to clear the highway, the Nash County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook update.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Twitter that he had spoken with the sheriffs of Nash and Edgecombe counties about the tornado damage. “State personnel are helping get roads open and providing other assistance as needed,” Cooper said.

The Edgecomb County Sheriff's Office said deputies were working in the Battleboro and Whitakers areas in the aftermath of the twister. "There is scattered damage and power lines down in the area," the sheriff's office said.

In a video shared on Twitter, trees could be seen scattered along a road while the windows of a vehicle are completely knocked out. The Twitter user who shared the video wrote, “We were just in a tornado.”

“A reported tornado moved through the northern part of the city a short time ago. City crews are responding to power outages and downed trees,” Rocky Mount city officials wrote on Facebook. “Residents are urged to avoid areas north of Thomas A. Betts Parkway and the Battleboro vicinity.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

