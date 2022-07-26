Historic rainfall deluges St. Louis area, prompts high-water rescues

24-hour precipitation amounts as of Tuesday morning, July 26, 2022, in the St. Louis, Missouri, area (NOAA).

A historic and life-threatening flash flooding event unfolded across the St. Louis metro area early Tuesday morning, leaving motorists stranded in feet of water and prompting significant disruptions to travel and daily routines.

St. Louis shattered its all-time rainfall record for any day as 8.06 inches had been observed through 7 a.m. CDT Tuesday, with most of this rain falling within a five-hour timeframe. This broke the previous record set 107 years ago as the moisture from what was left of the Galveston Hurricane of 1915 pounded the city on Aug. 20 of that year.

Some rainfall amounts over 9 inches were reported elsewhere in the region.

Radar from Tuesday morning showed the intense downpours (red shading) in the St. Louis metro area.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to approximately 18 homes that were experiencing substantial flooding with trapped occupants. Six people and six dogs were rescued via boat, with 15 other people choosing to shelter in place.

RIGHT NOW: Metro vehicle in video. Forest Park Pkwy @ Lindell/Union (Photo: @ProducerStitch) pic.twitter.com/j5MSiRm5oS — KMOX St. Louis News (@kmoxnews) July 26, 2022

Video footage showed floodwaters submerging portions of Interstate 70, forcing the closure of that highway in both directions ahead of the typically bustling morning commute. Closures were also reported on I-64, I-270 and U.S. Route 61.

"The big point is that flash flooding doesn't end when the rain ends," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that downpours will continue across the region into Tuesday afternoon, with additional rounds of intense rainfall expected to keep flash flood dangers high from Kansas and Missouri to Virginia through the week.

This is a developing story.

