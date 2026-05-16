High-risk severe weather setup to focus on Plains, Midwest into Monday

AccuWeather warns that multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms could unleash tornadoes, destructive winds, giant hail and flash flooding across the Plains and Midwest through early next week.

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There’s a chance of repeated severe storms day after day from Kansas to Wisconsin this weekend.

Rounds of dangerous severe weather are forecast daily across the central United States into Monday before the threat shifts into the East. Severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong, long-track tornadoes are expected to reach a high-risk level as the outbreak evolves.

Storms intensifying across parts of the Plains, Mississippi Valley and Upper Midwest will threaten lives and property. In some areas of the Central states, widespread severe weather is expected on days classified at AccuWeather’s high-risk level.

AccuWeather’s severe weather classification is impact-driven and differs from the Storm Prediction Center’s system, with a focus on clarity for the general public.

The most widespread threat will come from straight-line wind gusts that can exceed hurricane force, or 74 mph. Winds this strong can topple trees, damage homes and businesses, and cause prolonged power outages.

Torrential downpours may accompany the strongest storms. Areas that receive repeated heavy rain over a short period of time could experience flash flooding.

Mammatus clouds form in the vicinity of a severe thunderstorm in Plano, Texas, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

In the more powerful storms that support violent updrafts and downdrafts that can be so dangerous for aircraft, large hailstones may form. Hail as large as golf balls and baseballs may fall in the strongest storms, damaging vehicles, roofs and siding, shattering windows and injuring people, pets and livestock caught outdoors.

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Some of the most intense storms may also produce tornadoes. Supercells that remain isolated from surrounding storms could spawn intense tornadoes capable of staying on the ground for miles. Long-track tornadoes are more likely to strike populated areas and cause significant damage.

Below is a daily breakdown of severe weather:

Saturday

Through Saturday night, the severe weather threat will stretch from northwest Texas to southern South Dakota and from southeast Wyoming to Kentucky and southwest Ohio. Storms with large hail and few tornadoes are anticipated, along with powerful wind gusts.

Major cities at a moderate risk of severe weather include Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island, Nebraska, as well as Des Moines, Iowa.

Sunday

The severe weather threat could escalate to AccuWeather’s high-risk level Sunday across parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota. Major cities with at least a moderate risk of severe weather from Sunday to Sunday night include Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Multiple tornadoes are possible along with many more storms with large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Monday

Monday and Monday night will likely mark the peak of the outbreak, with a broad area of moderate risk and a concentrated high-risk zone expected to produce numerous severe weather incidents.

Some of the tornadoes spawned may be intense. Severe weather incidents are likely to number in the 100s.

The moderate-risk zone is forecast to extend from near Oklahoma City northward to Minneapolis and Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The high risk of severe weather and the greatest risk of intense, long-lasting tornadoes will extend from central Kansas to central Iowa. Both Dallas and Chicago will have some risk of severe weather from Monday to Monday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday

As a cold front cuts into building hot and humid air from Tuesday into Wednesday, the severe thunderstorm threat will shift toward the eastern United States.

While the overall intensity and concentration of severe weather will tend to decrease as it approaches the Atlantic Coast, some thunderstorms will still be capable of producing high winds and sudden downpours that can restrict visibility.

Central U.S. flash flood risk

Many thunderstorms produce downpours that can lead to quick runoff and ponding on city streets and highways. Because rounds of heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are expected to track over many of the same areas for several days, the flash flood threat will increase in urban areas and along small streams across the Central states through Tuesday.

The zone from Kansas to Minnesota and Wisconsin may represent a higher risk of flash flooding with the setup.

Lightning safety

It does not take a severe thunderstorm to produce sudden, dangerous lightning strikes. Bright flashes in the sky can indicate lightning 100 miles away or more at night. However, if thunder can be heard or a bolt can be seen in the distance, there is a risk of a lightning strike in your location.

Lightning fatalities during work-related activities. (National Lightning Safety Council)

Take shelter indoors or in a hard-topped metal vehicle. Golf carts, underpasses, porches, tents and picnic pavilions do not offer adequate protection from lightning. Never stand under a lone tree or groups of trees, as lightning often strikes the highest point in the area and can travel dozens of feet through the ground.

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