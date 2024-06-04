83-year-old South Carolina woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park suffers serious injuries

A sign in Yellowstone National Park warns visitors to not approach bison and other wildlife in the park. (Photo credit: Robert Landau/Corbis Documentary RF/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(CNN) — An 83-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was gored Saturday by a bison in the famed Yellowstone National Park, officials said Monday in a news release.

The bison was “defending its space” when It came within a few feet of her and then used its horns to lift the Greenville, South Carolina, woman about a foot off the ground, park officials said.

The incident happened near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake in Wyoming, according to the release. Park emergency responders took the woman to Lake Medical Clinic in Village Lake, and then she was then flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Officials on Monday didn’t share information about the woman’s condition and said the incident is under investigation.

“Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal,” Yellowstone National Park officials said. Though the animals are usually not aggressive, they will defend “their space when threatened,” park officials said.

“(Bison) are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans,” the release reads.

Park says people should stay at least 25 yards from bison

National parks can pose dangers to visitors, especially those who don’t heed warnings about wildlife and natural hazards.

Yellowstone issues cautionary advice, telling visitors to remember its animals “are wild and can be dangerous” when approached.

“When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot or in a developed area, give it space. It is your responsibility to stay more than 25 yards … away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes – and at least 100 yards … away from bears and wolves,” the park said in Monday’s news release.

Male bison can weigh up to 2,000 pounds, the park says. Despite their bulk, they are considered agile and can jump over objects about 5 feet high.

Park visitors are also being warned this week that elk with calves can be extremely dangerous.

“Be alert, especially this time of year around Mammoth Hot Springs. Elk calves may be hidden close to buildings, under or next to vehicles, and around blind corners,” park officials said in an alert on their website.

CNN’s Steve Almasy and Forrest Brown contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.