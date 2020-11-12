Vamco tracking toward Vietnam after unleashing devastating flooding in Philippines
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist &
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Nov. 12, 2020 2:57 PM
|
Updated Nov. 12, 2020 3:08 PM
Strong winds and heavy rain lashed parts of the Philippines on Nov. 11, as Typhoon Vamco, known in the area as Typhoon Ulysses, struck the country.
Over 12 deaths in the Philippines have been blamed on Vamco, which swept across the region as a typhoon on Wednesday and Wednesday night. As the Philippines work to recover from the devastating flooding, residents in Vietnam should prepare for yet another direct impact from a tropical system.
Vamco turns deadly in Philippines as Etau unleashes heavy rain in Vietnam - two areas that have already weathered several tropical systems in recent weeks, including typhoons.
Vamco, also known as Ulysses in the Philippines, turned deadly as it raced across the northern Philippines on Wednesday and Wednesday, local time.
Satellite loop from Wednesday evening, local time, as Typhoon Vamco neared landfall in eastern Luzon in the northern Philippines. RAMMB/CIRA
As of Thursday evening, local time, the Philippine National Police announced that at least 13 people have been killed and 15 are still missing, reported a local news source. At least 20 people have sustained injuries.
Officials in the eastern portion of Metropolitan Manila were monitoring the Marikina River closely as water levels rose on Wednesday night. The first alarm was raised after the river reached 15 m (49 feet) and citizens in low-lying regions were evacuated. Around 3:18 a.m., local time, the third alarm was raised as water levels climbed to 18 m (59 feet) and more evacuations were issued.
Heavy rainfall from Vamco also increasing water levels across dams, prompting some locations, including the IPO Dam along the Angat River, to release some of the excess water.
Rivers around Manila were on the rise and areas of flooding developed after Vamco dumped heavy rain on the capitol city. From Wednesday to Thursday, downtown Manila has reported 133 mm (5.24 inches) of rain.
Even higher totals are likely in the mountains to the north and east of the city, which help to contribute to the rapid rise in rivers that run through the metropolitan area.
Rescuers use rubber boats to save trapped residents as flood waters rise in the village of Providence in Marikina City east of Manila, Philippines, Thursday. Nov. 12, 2020. The typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)
Some residents were caught off-guard at the sudden need to evacuate, and the mayor of Marikina, Marcy Teodoro, admitted that there were shortcomings in preparing for this storm. He also appealed to the national government for aid in recovering from the flash flooding.
According to a local news network, Vamco made its first landfall around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, local time, near Patnanungan, a small island to the east of Luzon. About an hour later, the center of Vamco made a second landfall over Burdeos as the typhoon continued on its westerly track.
At 1:30 a.m., Thursday, local time, Vamco made its final Philippine landfall over General Nakar, the largest municipality on the island of Luzon.
Before making landfall, at least 2,600 families were evacuated from the province of Camarines Norte before Vamco passed just north.
More than 800 prisoners had to be evacuated in San Mateo after the nearby river reached critical flood level.
As Vamco raced across the Philippines, the storm maintained strength equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins. Sustained winds of around 113 km/h (70 mph) wrecked havoc across the northern Philippines, many areas having already faced devastating blows from Typhoon Molave and Super Typhoon Goni, which plowed through the area in late October and early November.
Roofs that were ripped from buildings were seen stuck in power lines and several videos from residents have shown transformers exploding across the region.
As of 5 p.m., on Thursday, local time, around 1.19 million customers of Meralco were without power.
On Wednesday evening, it was announced that flight operations would be suspended at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday morning.
Conditions across Luzon gradually improved on Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, as Vamco moved away into the South China Sea.
After tracking across the Philippines during the middle of the week, Vamco is expected to track to the west and bring impacts to central and northern Vietnam by the weekend, potentially bringing another round of strong winds and flooding rainfall to the hard-hit country.
People in areas from Da Nang to Vinh should monitor this storm and be ready to prepare for impacts.
Vamco is a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones with another round of heavy rainfall and gusty winds expected in an area that has weathered numerous tropical systems this season. The RealImpact™ Scale is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than 1 and 1 to 5 that is used to classify tropical systems based on wind speed, rainfall amounts and coastal flooding, as well as economic factors.
