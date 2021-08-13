Tropical Depression 7 develops in open waters of Atlantic
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Aug. 13, 2021 8:56 AM EDT
Updated Aug. 13, 2021 5:18 PM EDT
As Tropical Depression Fred continued across the Caribbean on Aug. 12, the Dominican Republic dealt with serious flooding that left streets underwater.
Many eyes are on Tropical Depression Fred as it crawls toward Florida, but AccuWeather forecasters have also been watching another emerging tropical threat in the Atlantic, which became organized enough over the central Atlantic to form Tropical Depression Seven by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) Friday, and it could strengthen further and be named Tropical Storm Grace in the coming days.
Well behind Fred, Tropical Depression Seven came together Friday over the open Atlantic about 675 miles east of the Leeward Islands and was moving westward at 22 mph. The system was packing 35 mph sustained winds as of Friday afternoon, just 4 mph shy of tropical storm force.
AccuWeather forecasters predict the system will continue to move westward over the next several days, following a roughly similar path that Fred did in its early stages of development. However, some atmospheric factors have the potential to cause this new system to track somewhat differently to the path Fred has taken through the Caribbean.
Like Fred, the feature is anticipated to encounter some obstacles that could limit its ability to strengthen, forecasters say.
"The tropical rainstorm is embedded within an area of drier air and has some African dust to its north and west which is working to slow development," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Douty.
Wind shear is also expected to increase early next week as the system tracks towards the Bahamas, southwestern Atlantic Ocean or near the northern Caribbean Sea.
Fred is also still forecast to play a role in the tropical rainstorm's development as it can influence the Bermuda high over the Atlantic Ocean. The Bermuda high helps direct the path of tropical systems and determine where they make landfall due to clockwise circulation.
Despite some hurdles, it seems likely that the tropical rainstorm will develop into a tropical depression, and possibly a tropical storm, by the time it reaches the Leeward Islands late on Saturday or Saturday night, according to Douty.
The developing system looks to be a significant rain producer, according to forecasters, as it swirls over the Caribbean into next week. Islands like Puerto Rico could see 2-4 inches of rain and as the system moves through the Bahamas it could unload anywhere from 4-8 inches and some locally higher amounts.
Next in line for impacts would be the southeastern United States, but any impacts will depend on a host of factors that AccuWeather forecasters are continuing to monitor.
This tropical rainstorm is expected to bring impacts to the U.S. by the end of next week if it maintains organization. If it becomes a tropical storm, the next name on the list of storms for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is Grace.
"Indications point towards the tropical rainstorm tracking slightly farther to the north compared to Fred, so places like the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico could endure greater impacts compared to Fred," Douty said.
This more northward path would keep the system away from the mountainous and larger islands of the northern Caribbean. With a potential track over more open water, there might be more opportunity for the system to strengthen at a much faster pace when compared to Fred most recently and Elsa during early July.
This tropical rainstorm is not the only feature that forecasters have their eye on as activity in the Atlantic basin ramps up.
"In addition, another robust tropical wave appears poised to emerge from the western coast of Africa this weekend," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker, adding that he was watching this for potential development as well.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.