Tammy to blast Bermuda as tropical wind and rainstorm

The system is no longer a full-fledged tropical system, but it will still pose impacts on Bermuda this weekend. Plus, AccuWeather meteorologists will be watching another zone of the Atlantic for potential tropical development.

AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring an area of the Atlantic basin that could give birth to the next tropical system of the season.

Bermuda remains on alert with Tropical Storm Tammy hovering over the central Atlantic as a potent system, and AccuWeather meteorologists say another tropical system could take shape across the hurricane basin next week.

Tammy peaked as a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday as it moved northward across the Atlantic on a path that sent it in the proximity of Bermuda. As it approached the islands, Tammy lost some of its tropical characteristics, but AccuWeather continued to track the system as a tropical wind and rainstorm.

By late Friday morning, Tammy had re-organized into a tropical storm, and could remain a potent system through the weekend.

Early Friday morning, AccuWeather meteorologists highlighted the chance that Tammy could once again regain tropical storm status, a prediction that came to fruition.

"The greatest impacts from Tammy on Bermuda will be from Friday to Sunday and perhaps into Monday, depending on the forward speed of the system," DaSilva said, adding, "The most disruptive aspect of the storm will be its gales and the rough surf and stormy seas produced by the winds."

There is an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph for Tammy in Bermuda, which is just a few miles shy of hurricane force, or 74 mph.

Forecasters recommend that small craft operators in the region exercise caution due to the stormy conditions. The rough surf will pose a hazard to bathers through the weekend. The rough seas may pose some stability problems for larger vessels, such as cruise ships and freighters.

The storm will bring some rain to the small group of islands, but generally, the rainfall will range from 0.50 of an inch to 1.50 inches.

This image of Tropical Wind and Rainstorm Tammy (center) was captured on Friday morning, Oct. 27, 2023. Bermuda appears to the immediate left of the center. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Residents and authorities in Bermuda capture rainwater as no freshwater lakes or springs exist on the islands. However, rainfall has been a bit above the historical average since Jan. 1 with a little over 55 inches falling compared to a historical average to date of about 43 inches. Because of this, the islands are not in dire need of rainfall.

Busy hurricane season could spin up yet another storm

AccuWeather meteorologists are watching another zone for potential development in the Atlantic basin around the end of October and the start of November.

"There is a low-risk zone that could foster tropical development in the zone from the north-central Caribbean to the southeastern Bahamas next week," AccuWeather Tropical Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

A broad area of showers and thunderstorms will evolve in this area and could slowly develop into a tropical system. Even if a tropical system fails to develop, the downpours in the region from this weekend through the middle of next week can disrupt outdoor activities, including a day on the beach as well as fishing and cruise excursions. Some of the downpours may be heavy enough to lead to localized flash flooding and mudslides.

The official hurricane season in the Atlantic runs until the end of November. While tropical disturbances, known as tropical waves, that wander westward from Africa tend to decrease during November, tropical development in the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico and the southwestern Atlantic sometimes continues based on the historical average.

As of Friday, Oct. 27, there have been 20 named storms, one unnamed storm from January and a recent tropical depression in the western Caribbean. Of the seven hurricanes so far this season, the strongest hurricane was Lee with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph during September.

If another tropical storm develops in the Atlantic before the end of the year, it will be named Vince, leaving just one name, Whitney, left to be used for the 2023 season.

