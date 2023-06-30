Hurricanes Adrian, Beatriz break silent start to Eastern Pacific hurricane season

A pair of hurricanes spinning in the Pacific will impact Mexico this weekend, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and rough surf to the western coast, including some resort towns, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

A pair of hurricanes, Adrian and Beatriz, are roaming the Eastern Pacific Ocean, and according to AccuWeather forecasters, heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge flooding will impact portions of western Mexico in the coming days.

Adrian, which became the first named tropical system of the 2023 Eastern Pacific season on Tuesday, was quickly followed up by Beatriz, which formed the next day. The flurry of activity stands in stark contrast to the first six weeks of the season when there was little happening in the basin.

While Adrian is the stronger system, Beatriz, which strengthened into a hurricane on Friday morning, will bring direct impacts to the country this weekend, say AccuWeather experts.

Hurricane Warnings issued for Mexico as Beatriz approaches

As of Friday morning, local time, Beatriz was spinning about 200 miles south-southwest of the western Mexican coast. As the system moves to the northwest into the weekend, AccuWeather is forecasting the storm to strengthen as it brushes the coast.

Ahead of its expected arrival, the Mexican government has hoisted Hurricane Warnings along the Pacific coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes.

"Beatriz is set to unleash drenching rain along portions of Mexico's southwestern coast through late Saturday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. "Much of the state of Colima, as well as portions of Jalisco and Michoacan will receive a general 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) of rain, with higher amounts in the elevated terrain."

The rain could lead to dangerous flash flooding and mudslides, Gilbert said. Additionally, wind gusts as high as 100 mph (160 km/h) could lead to power outages and structural damage, while also pushing water onshore, leading to storm surge flooding.

Beatriz is expected to peak at Category 1 strength on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and will be a 1 on AccuWeather's RealImpact™ Scale for hurricanes as it brings impacts to western Mexico.

While the core of Beatriz will avoid the tourist hotbed of Acapulco, resorts in other Pacific coastal towns such as Manzanillo and Puerto Vallarta will be briefly impacted into the weekend before the hurricane moves away Saturday night and Sunday.

Beatriz will make a second approach to land later in the weekend as it moves by the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula from Sunday into Sunday night, likely as a tropical storm after losing wind intensity over cooler waters.

Further loss of wind intensity is then forecast as the storm heads out to sea, posing no additional threat to land by Tuesday and Wednesday when it is expected to degenerate into a tropical depression or rainstorm.

Adrian a powerhouse hurricane, but no threat to land

While Beatriz represents an imminent threat to land, another system farther offshore is just proving to be eye candy from perches in space. Powerful Hurricane Adrian, spinning a few hundred miles to the west of Beatriz over the open Pacific, was exhibiting a classic symmetrical shape and packing an eye on satellite imagery.

Hurricane Adrian as seen on AccuWeather RealVue™ Satellite imagery from late Friday morning, June 30.

From late Thursday into early Friday, Adrian strengthened rapidly from a tropical storm into a Category 2 hurricane and was packing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (170 km/h). With colder ocean waters ahead on its journey to the northwest, the hurricane was likely near its peak strength on Friday morning, with a gradual loss of wind intensity forecast into the weekend, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

While no direct impacts from Adrian are expected on land in Mexico, swells generated in tandem with Beatriz will hammer the Pacific coasts of the Mexican mainland and the Baja California Peninsula into the weekend. This will likely result in life-threatening rip currents and rough surf, further imperiling more coastline in North America, following a rash of fatalities in the U.S. in recent days.

The season could turn 'hyperactive' following a slow start

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season, which begins annually on May 15, was off to a slow start until Adrian and Beatriz arrived on the scene.

According to Philip Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University who specializes in tropical weather and seasonal hurricane forecasts, Adrian was the second-latest first named storm to form on record in the basin, trailing only 2016's Agatha, which formed that year on July 2.

Despite arriving a little more than 24 hours later, Beatriz was also behind schedule for the second named storm of the season. Klotzbach tweeted that, on average, the second named storm in the basin forms on June 24.

Even though the season is off to a slow start, AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski is still predicting an active season. A total of 17 to 21 named storms is forecast, above the historical average of 15 for an entire season.

The above-average forecast is mainly due to the expected presence of El Niño, which Kottlowski said could make the season “hyperactive." El Niño often leads to lower wind shear through the heart of the basin, promoting easier development of tropical systems.

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

