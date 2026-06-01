Eastern Pacific awakens as Tropical Depression One forms

Tropical Depression 1-E forms in the Eastern Pacific, while a second area with a high risk of tropical development looms to start the hurricane season, while forecasters warn of an active year fueled by El Niño.

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AccuWeather’s Anna Azallion says there is a growing chance of a super El Niño this year, which will have numerous weather-related impacts on much of the United States.

The eastern Pacific hurricane season has sprung to life this week, Tropical Depression One-E formed late Tuesday and a second area of tropical development could follow quickly. Both have the potential to become strong tropical storms or hurricanes.

The first two names on the eastern Pacific storm list for 2026 are Amanda and Boris.

Tropical Depression One-E formed late on Tuesday about halfway between southern Mexico and Hawaii. There is the potential for this to become a hurricane.

"It is a bit farther south than Hawaii's latitude, and we do not expect it to directly influence the islands," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. Any increase in trade winds around Hawaii a week or so from now would likely result from strengthening high pressure to the north rather than a direct effect from the storm, even if it survives that far west.

This wide image of the tropical eastern and central Pacific was captured on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. A cluster of thunderstorms near the center of the image represents Tropical Depression One-E. Thunderstorms in the right of the image, near Central America, are forecast to organize a few days later. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Meanwhile, another area near the Pacific coast of Central America and southern Mexico is expected to organize and strengthen later this week into early next week.

"Because of its proximity to the coast and the potential for the system to turn northward or track parallel to the coastline, parts of southern Mexico could experience rough surf, rain and gusty winds," DaSilva said. "The water in this area and where it is headed initially is very warm, so it could promote quick strengthening to a major hurricane, provided it stays offshore long enough."

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Cooler waters farther north should weaken the system and help prevent it from approaching northwestern Mexico or California.

As El Niño and its associated plume of warm water continue to develop in the tropical eastern Pacific and have the potential to strengthen to moderate or strong intensity, AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting a very active hurricane season.

"We are projecting 17-22 named storms with nine to 13 hurricanes for the eastern Pacific this season," DaSilva said.

Of those storms, at least a half-dozen are expected to impact western Mexico or Central America directly.

Multiple tropical storms and hurricanes are also forecast across the central Pacific this season, with one or two expected to affect Hawaii directly.

If AccuWeather's forecast verifies, many more names could be used in the months ahead.

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