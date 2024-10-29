Deadly Typhoon Kong-rey sets records in Taiwan

This picture provided by the Hualien County Fire Department via Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) on October 31, 2024 shows a firefighter beside a roof blown away due to strong winds and rain from Super Typhoon Kong-rey in Hualien County. Super Typhoon Kong-rey made landfall in Taiwan on October 31, the state weather forecaster said, as one of the most powerful storms to hit the island in years unleashed fierce winds and torrential rain. (Photo by STR/CNA/Hualien County Fire Department/AFP via Getty Images)

Typhoon Kong-rey was the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale Thursday as it made landfall in Taiwan -- the third typhoon to hit Taiwan this year. It has been 16 years since the island has seen three typhoons come ashore in one season.

Although typhoons can occur at any time of year, Kong-rey is also unusually late in the typhoon season for a Taiwan landfall. The previous latest typhoon on record was Typhoon Krosa, a Category 2 equivalent, which hit Taiwan on Oct. 6, 2007. However, Taiwan has experienced severe effects from storms that came close to landfall during the last week of the month, on Oct 31, 2000, with Typhoon Xangsane and Oct 24, 2004, with Typhoon Nock-Ten.

Due to the impacts of rain and wind, Kong-rey is a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale in Taiwan.

A satellite image shows Typhoon Kong-Rey over Taiwan on the evening of Thursday Oct. 31, 2024.

Both Taiwan and the Philippines have been hit recently by tropical storms. Deadly Super Typhoon Krathon hit Taiwan on Oct. 3. Tropical Storm Trami, known as Kristine in the Philippines, killed at least 126 people with flooding rain last weekend.

AccuWeather Lead International Expert Jason Nicholls contributed to this report.