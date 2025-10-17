Caribbean tropical threat may develop next week

A tropical wave moving into the Caribbean early next week may strengthen into a named storm, posing potential risks to parts of the U.S. and Caribbean as conditions grow more favorable for development.

A tropical wave is showing signs of potential development and could strengthen into a tropical storm over the Caribbean early next week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Confidence is increasing that parts of the Caribbean and portions of the southeastern United States may experience direct impacts.

The tropical wave has tracked westward across the Atlantic over the past week, and there are increasing signs that the system could organize into a named tropical storm when it moves into the Caribbean early next week. Tropical waves originate from the Indian Ocean or Africa and travel westward between 10 and 20 mph. On average, from one in three and one in five develop into named tropical storms.

“We are forecasting a medium risk of tropical development for the wave moving through the Atlantic’s main development region,” said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva. “As it reaches the warm waters of the Caribbean early next week, low wind shear may allow it to quickly become a tropical storm.”

The next tropical storm will be named Melissa.

The wave will bring rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds to some of the Leeward Islands this weekend.

"People across the Caribbean should closely monitor forecast updates throughout the weekend and next week as the situation could escalate quickly,” DaSilva advised.

Multiple development scenarios remain on the table

The tropical wave’s eventual track and interaction with land will heavily influence its strength and organization.

One major hurdle for strengthening is its proximity to South America. If it hugs the northern coast, friction and other factors will limit or prevent escalation to a tropical storm. If the center evolves well away from the South American coast, its chances of development may increase significantly.

"Atmospheric conditions are primed for a storm to form in the Caribbean. The waters are exceptionally warm since the Caribbean has not been disturbed by a single tropical storm or hurricane so far this season," DaSilva said.

Where might a budding Caribbean tropical storm track?

In the coming days, the west-to-east jet stream pattern will expand and strengthen over much of the contiguous U.S. This acts as a barrier against tropical storms and hurricanes from traveling northward very much in the Gulf and along the U.S. Atlantic coast.

There will be multiple dips in the jet stream that could act to scoop up any budding tropical storm in the Caribbean. Should one of these snag the storm early, it would not be of concern for the zone from Central America to Florida. Should one of the jet stream dips not grab onto the storm until late next week, the odds increase for a possible track into the Florida Peninsula.

"The storm would have to get to Jamaica or Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula to be of concern to Florida as we see it now," DaSilva said. “If the system remains weak and steers westward, it may continue on a path into Central America with no additional U.S. threat."

"Weighing all the odds, based on what we see for next week in the Caribbean and with the jet stream, it is highly unlikely for a tropical storm (or hurricane) to reach areas in the U.S. west of Tallahassee, Florida," DaSilva said. "However, the chances increase farther to the east over Florida and especially South Florida to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands."

Late-season tropical threats still possible despite waning calendar

This may be one of the last tropical waves of the season. However, tropical storms can still form in warm waters of the Caribbean, Gulf and the southwestern Atlantic by other means through the late fall.

“Roughly 12 percent of the Atlantic hurricane season is left, climatologically speaking, but no one should let their guard down," DaSilva said. "The return of La Niña conditions can lead to atmospheric patterns that are conducive to late-season tropical storm development.”

La Niña conditions were present at the end of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

AccuWeather accurately predicted a continuation of tropical activity into last November, when two tropical storms and one hurricane developed in the Atlantic. With the return of La Niña conditions, atmospheric patterns may again favor late-season development — especially across the Caribbean and western Atlantic.

Hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30.

A non-tropical system over the North Atlantic may acquire subtropical characteristics this weekend. If named, it would become either Melissa or Nestor, the next names on the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season list.

