AccuWeather helped San Francisco Bay area businesses be better prepared for a destructive wind storm

A destructive wind storm hit the San Francisco Bay Area, damaging property and leaving thousands in the dark. Learn how AccuWeather helped businesses prepare.

A dangerous and destructive wind storm with winds up to 80 mph slammed San Francisco Bay businesses bringing down trees and leaving thousands in the dark.

DANGEROUS AND DESTRUCTIVE WINDS

Already battered by severe weather, California was slammed again by another major windstorm on March 21. Dangerous wind gusts up to 80 mph toppled trees, leaving hundreds of thousands of customers, including businesses, without power in the San Fransisco Bay area. The destructive winds caused three barges to crash into a bridge outside Oracle Park and overturned a tractor-trailer on the lower deck of the San Francisco Bay Bridge, bringing traffic to a halt for hours and shutting down ferry service.

AccuWeather For Business clients using AccuWeather SkyGuardâ Warnings received an exclusive look at pinpoint forecasts specific to their location and one-on-one consultations. They were better able to make the best decisions to keep their business and employees safer. The event's impacts resembled a landing of a strong tropical storm, likely the closest San Francisco businesses will ever come to experiencing that type of event.

ACCUWEATHER PROVIDES THE MOST ADVANCE NOTICE

AccuWeather forecasts for this event were ahead of other sources and more accurate than any other, correctly conveying the impacts.

• AccuWeather provided five days of advance notice, ahead of any other source, to clients that another major storm would impact the San Francisco Bay Area.

• AccuWeather meteorologists warned on March 16 that there was a “potential for a major storm Monday night into Tuesday.”

• AccuWeather cautioned that the combination of saturated soil and gusty winds might bring down trees and powerlines

MORE ACCURATE WARNINGS

AccuWeather provided the most accurate warnings and forecasts, backed by Superior Accuracy ™, to alert businesses in these areas early and often about the dangers of this destructive storm.

• AccuWeather for Business provided more accurate warnings for customers, including getting exclusive updates throughout the storm

• AccuWeather correctly identified that winds in the Santa Cruz area could blow down trees and power lines, while other sources' wind gusts forecasts were too low and did not mention these risks

• AccuWeather for Business customers was accurately alerted about widespread power outage risk through the AssetReportTM, which provides exact timing and impacts of weather at each asset’s location.

