Dr. Joel Myers promotes climate preparedness at Climate Week NYC 2024

AccuWeather founder Dr. Joel Myers attends Climate Week NYC and discusses efforts to combat climate change and create a sustainable future for our planet.

AccuWeather Founder & Executive Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers is attending Climate Week NYC and tells AccuWeather’s Ali Reid what he hopes to accomplish while there.

Climate Week NYC 2024, an influential gathering of business leaders, political figures, and local decision-makers, is underway. The event aims to inspire and drive meaningful change in the fight against climate change. Among the esteemed attendees is Dr. Joel Myers, Founder and Executive Chairman of AccuWeather, who brings a wealth of knowledge and innovative solutions to the table.

Having debuted his book "Invisible Iceberg: When Climate and Weather Shaped History" earlier this year and launched an accompanying show on the AccuWeather Network, Dr. Myers is no stranger to the critical issues surrounding climate change. His presence at Climate Week NYC is driven by a dual purpose, Dr. Myers said. He hopes to learn from other leaders and share his insights and the advanced tools AccuWeather has developed to help mitigate the impacts of climate change.

During the week-long event, Dr. Myers will participate in several key panels, exchanging ideas with other thought leaders and advocating for greater preparedness for increasingly common extreme weather events. "We need to equip both individuals and businesses with the knowledge and tools to handle these changes effectively," Dr. Myers said.

One of the key innovations Dr. Myers is promoting at the event is the AccuWeather HeatWave Counter and Severity Index™. This tool quantifies heat waves by their duration and intensity, providing crucial information to help people and businesses prepare for and respond to extreme heat conditions.

Heat waves, though often less dramatic than hurricanes or tornadoes, are the deadliest severe weather events in the United States. The HeatWave Counter and Severity Index™ can save lives by offering precise, actionable data.

"AccuWeather has the only sun temperature. The difference between what it feels like in the sun and the shade can sometimes be very dramatic, particularly when you're talking about extremes," Dr. Myers explained.

In addition to addressing extreme heat, Dr. Myers is also highlighting AccuWeather's capabilities in forecasting and managing other climate-related threats such as torrential rain and flooding. AccuWeather's advanced predictive models and real-time updates can significantly reduce the risks associated with heavy rainfall and flooding. "By providing timely and accurate information, we empower communities and businesses to take proactive measures to keep employees and customers safe," he said.

By adopting advanced forecasting tools and developing robust response plans, businesses can protect their assets, employees, and customers from the impacts of climate change. From businesses to individuals, Dr. Myers believes that with the right information and resources, we can all contribute to a more resilient and sustainable future.