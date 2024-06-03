Climate activist defaces Monet painting in Paris

A woman was apprehended after sticking an adhesive poster on the French impressionist painter's Coquelicots.

Copied

A climate activist from Riposte Alimentaire was arrested at a Paris museum Sunday after defacing a painting by Claude Monet. (Photo credit: Riposte Alimentaire/Telegram)

June 2 (UPI) -- A climate activist has been charged with defacing a Monet painting at the Musée d'Orsay in Paris to draw attention to climate change, authorities said Sunday.

A woman representing Riposte Alimentaire (Food Response) was apprehended after sticking an adhesive poster on the French impressionist painter's Coquelicots. The activist can be seen on X affixing a blood-red poster to the painting, then turning and raising her right hand.

"This nightmarish image awaits us if no alternative is put in place," she said.

Riposte Alimentaire is a group of environmental activists and defenders of sustainable food production and frequently protests their perceived inaction on climate change with demonstrations like this.

Demonstrators affiliated with the group defaced the Mona Lisa in the Louvre with orange soup, and another Monet painting, Springtime, in the Lyon Museum of Fine Arts in February.

Riposte Alimentaire pasted flyers around Liberty Leading the People, a painting by Eugène Delacroix in the Louvre in March. And in April, two of its members were arrested at the Musée d'Orsay suspected of preparing another action at that location.