AccuWeather Provides the Best, Earliest and Most Actionable Warnings for Dangerous Flash Flooding in Georgetown, Texas

This warning exclusively provided more than three hours of valuable advance notice, prior to a reported swift-water rescue.

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GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - MAY 27: The San Gabriel River floods near the Good Water RV Park and the Shady River RV Resort in Georgetown, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

During the evening of May 26, multiple rounds of thunderstorms with torrential downpours produced more than 3 inches of rain in less than four hours across Williamson County, Texas. Significant flash flooding occurred from Florence to Georgetown, with multiple water rescues and road closures reported.

AccuWeather was the only known source to issue a warning ahead of the flash flooding occurring in Georgetown.

-- AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Flash Flood Warning for Georgetown, Texas, including the intersection of County Road 152 and Berry Creek, at 8:38 p.m. CT. This warning exclusively provided more than three hours of valuable advance notice, prior to a reported swift-water rescue.

-- This precious time, provided only by AccuWeather, enabled businesses and people to be better prepared and stay safer, while the National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources FAILED to issue ANY warning for this location .

-- Farther northwest of Georgetown, still within Williamson County, the NWS had issued a Flash Flood Warning prior to water rescues being reported, but once again, AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists provided more advance notice by issuing a SkyGuard® Flash Flood Warning with 15 minutes MORE advance notice than the NWS and any other known source.

>> Contact AccuWeather For Business today to learn how you can better prepare and better protect your business from flooding and all severe weather hazards.

People and businesses relying on NWS warnings, or other known sources that repackage them, would have been unprepared for the flooding in Georgetown unless they used AccuWeather’s Severe Weather Warnings. Some warning systems, including Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), which rely on less accurate NWS warnings, would not have been activated prior to the flooding.

AccuWeather’s earlier warning benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers, customers, as well as AccuWeather Premium+ subscribers through the AccuWeather app.

Related: Fatal Arizona Flash Flood: AccuWeather Again Provides the Only Advance Notice and Most Accurate Warning

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often earlier notifications, with greater detail on significant and extreme weather events that affect businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

Related: AccuWeather's Advance Notice Gives Northeast Businesses Valuable Time to Prepare for Historic Flooding

This is another example of the more than 100 events every year in which AccuWeather forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ and clearer descriptions of weather impacts help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer. Why take unnecessary risks? Start using AccuWeather today.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>