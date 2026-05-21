Rising Temperatures: The Growing Hazards Faced By Warehouse Workers

Heat-related risks can impact employee health, productivity, operational efficiency, and overall business performance.

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Team of business people working at a distribution warehouse and discussing the logistics of the storage

Executive Summary

Increasing temperatures inside warehouses are creating serious safety and operational challenges for businesses across the United States. As e-commerce growth drives demand for larger distribution centers and faster delivery times, warehouse workers are facing higher risks from indoor heat exposure, physically demanding labor, and limited climate control systems.

Heat-related risks can impact employee health, productivity, operational efficiency, and overall business performance. Organizations that proactively address warehouse heat safety can better protect workers, reduce injury risks, and improve operational resilience during periods of extreme heat.

Key takeaways:

Rising temperatures inside warehouses are increasing health and safety risks for warehouse workers

The rapid growth of e-commerce has expanded warehouse construction and increased the number of employees exposed to indoor heat

Heat stress can reduce productivity, increase workplace injuries, and contribute to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Many warehouses lack proper ventilation, cooling systems, and heat mitigation strategies

Cooling large warehouse facilities can be complex and expensive, especially in older buildings

Businesses can reduce heat-related risks through proactive safety planning, facility upgrades, employee training, and weather monitoring

A comprehensive heat safety plan can help improve worker safety, operational continuity, and workforce productivity

How Rising Temperatures Are Impacting Warehouse Operations

The continued expansion of e-commerce and supply chain operations has dramatically increased the number and size of warehouses across the United States. Large fulfillment centers and distribution hubs are often located in regions prone to extreme heat, creating difficult working conditions for employees performing physically demanding tasks.

Warehouse workers routinely lift, load, move, and transport products for extended periods, increasing body temperatures and the likelihood of heat stress. Indoor temperatures can rise significantly in facilities without adequate ventilation or cooling systems, especially during summer heat waves.

As warehouse operations grow, businesses face increasing pressure to maintain productivity while protecting employee health and safety.

The Growth of Warehouse Work and Heat Exposure

The expansion of online shopping and rapid delivery expectations has fueled significant warehouse construction nationwide. Massive distribution centers now store large inventories and operate around the clock to support consumer demand.

Many of these facilities were designed primarily for storage and logistics efficiency rather than temperature management. As a result, some warehouse environments can become dangerously hot during periods of elevated outdoor temperatures.

Warehouses with metal roofing, limited airflow, and insufficient cooling systems may trap heat indoors, increasing exposure risks for workers throughout the day.

The Impact of Extreme Heat on Warehouse Workers

Heat exposure in warehouses can affect both employee well-being and business performance.

Increased Risk of Heat-Related Illness

Warehouse workers exposed to prolonged heat may develop serious heat-related illnesses, including:

Heat exhaustion

Heat cramps

Dehydration

Heat stroke

Fatigue and dizziness

Severe heat illness may require emergency medical treatment and can lead to hospitalization, long-term health complications or even death.

Higher Workplace Injury Rates

Research has shown that workplace injuries tend to increase as temperatures rise. Heat can contribute to fatigue, reduced concentration, slower reaction times, and physical exhaustion, increasing the likelihood of accidents and injuries.

Employees operating machinery, lifting heavy materials, or working at elevated heights may face additional safety risks during extreme heat conditions.

Reduced Productivity and Work Capacity

Extreme indoor heat can negatively impact workforce productivity and operational efficiency. Employees working in high temperatures may require more frequent breaks, slower work pacing, and modified schedules to reduce heat exposure.

Heat-related absenteeism and employee turnover can also create staffing challenges for warehouse operators.

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Why Cooling Warehouses Is Challenging

Cooling large warehouse facilities presents several operational and infrastructure challenges.

Many older warehouses were not designed with advanced cooling systems or proper ventilation. Retrofitting these facilities can require significant time, investment, and operational adjustments.

Additional challenges include:

Large open floor plans

High ceilings

Heat generated by machinery and equipment

Frequent loading dock access

Limited insulation

High energy costs associated with cooling systems

While some temperature-sensitive industries maintain strict environmental controls, many general warehouse facilities still lack adequate heat mitigation measures.

How Businesses Can Reduce Heat Risks in Warehouses

Organizations can take several steps to improve warehouse safety and reduce the impact of extreme heat on employees and operations.

Improve Ventilation and Cooling Systems

Businesses should evaluate warehouse ventilation, airflow, and cooling infrastructure to identify areas for improvement.

Potential solutions may include:

Installing industrial fans and ventilation systems

Upgrading HVAC systems

Improving insulation

Adding cooling zones or break areas

Using reflective roofing materials

Reducing indoor heat buildup near loading areas

Implement Heat Safety Protocols

A workplace heat safety plan should outline procedures for monitoring temperatures, identifying heat-related symptoms, and protecting employees during elevated heat conditions.

Heat safety protocols should include:

Scheduled hydration breaks

Rest periods in cool areas

Temperature monitoring

Emergency response procedures

Shift adjustments during extreme heat

Employee heat illness training

Monitor Weather Conditions and Heat Risks

Accurate weather forecasting can help warehouse operators anticipate heat waves and prepare for elevated indoor temperatures before conditions worsen.

Monitoring weather conditions allows businesses to:

Adjust staffing schedules

Increase cooling measures

Implement heat safety procedures

Reduce operational risks during extreme heat events

Train Employees and Supervisors

Employees and supervisors should be trained to recognize signs of heat-related illness and understand emergency response procedures.

Training should cover:

Symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Hydration best practices

Emergency reporting procedures

Safe work practices during high heat conditions

Action Steps for Warehouse Operators

To improve warehouse heat safety and operational resilience:

Conduct a heat risk assessment for all warehouse facilities Evaluate ventilation, airflow, and cooling system performance Develop a workplace heat safety and response plan Train employees on heat illness prevention and recognition Increase access to water, cooling stations, and shaded rest areas Monitor indoor temperatures during periods of extreme heat Adjust work schedules or workloads during peak heat conditions Review emergency response procedures for heat-related incidents Upgrade older warehouse infrastructure where possible Monitor weather forecasts regularly to prepare for heat waves

Preparing Warehouses for Rising Temperatures

As temperatures continue to rise, warehouse operators face growing pressure to protect employees while maintaining operational efficiency. Businesses that proactively address heat-related risks can improve worker safety, reduce operational disruptions, and support long-term workforce productivity.

By combining heat safety planning, facility improvements, employee training, and weather monitoring, organizations can create safer warehouse environments and strengthen operational resilience during periods of extreme heat.

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