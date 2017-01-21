Major storm to raise flooding risk in northeastern US amidst warmth next week
January 21, 2017, 3:54:39 PM EST
A major storm will accompany mild temperatures in the northeastern United States early next week. more
Rain, some heavy, and thunderstorms to affect the area from this evening into tomorrow afternoon
A major snowstorm with blizzard conditions may develop over the central United States early next week along the leading edge of a new invasion of cold air.
The Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board issued notices of violation to the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles regarding undisclosed engine management software.
From a deadly avalanche in Italy to disruptive ice storms in the central and northwestern U.S., here are this week's biggest weather stories.