Winter's icy air, rounds of snow to blast eastern US into February
January 24, 2017, 4:14:42 PM EST
Much colder air will sweep into the eastern United States to end this week and will have staying power well into February. more
A storm will produce a swath of wintry precipitation and slippery travel over parts of the midwestern and northeastern United States this weekend.
Mild conditions along with the chance for showers will mark the days leading up to Super Bowl LI in Houston.
Winter’s chill will hold a firm grip on the midwestern and northeastern United States into the weekend.
Two major storms will impact the central and eastern United States with areas of snow, rain and thunderstorms next week.