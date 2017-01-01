5 ways to prepare your car for winter
November 29, 2016, 7:19:19 AM EST
The winter season can be detrimental for cars, which is why it's important drivers prepare well in advance of when the harshest conditions arrive. more
A storm with rain and spotty ice will take aim at the eastern United States beginning Sunday night and Monday.
For over a decade, British "snow artist" Simon Beck has imprinted massive geometric designs on mountainsides and frozen lakes.
A blizzard swept across the north-central US on Christmas Day, while a plane disappeared near Cleveland.
Parts of New England were left with mountains of snow on Friday morning after a nor'easter moved through the region.