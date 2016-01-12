Winter's icy air, rounds of snow to blast eastern US into February
January 24, 2017, 4:14:42 PM EST
Much colder air will sweep into the eastern United States to end this week and will have staying power well into February. more
In a time where technology and meteorology are very precise, psychologists and meteorologists are working together to evaluate better warning systems.
Snow led to travel chaos in parts of the Northeast this week while a stormy season has California officials hopeful that additional drought relief is on the way.
It will feel more like spring across part of the eastern United States next week as temperatures briefly soar to record-challenging levels.
Travel ranging from a routine daily commute to a cross-country venture could be affected by a significant storm in the central and eastern United States next week.