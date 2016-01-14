Winter's icy air, rounds of snow to blast eastern US into February
January 24, 2017, 4:14:42 PM EST
Much colder air will sweep into the eastern United States later this week and will have staying power well into February. more
Much colder air will sweep into the eastern United States later this week and will have staying power well into February. more
A storm moving off the coast of New England during the end of the workweek will usher colder, northwesterly winds into the northeastern United States, marking the beginning of the next lake-effect snow event.
When snow and cold hits, you can stay warm and cozy inside and try some of these snowy day recipes.
Much colder air will sweep into the eastern United States later this week and will have staying power well into February.
A storm will continue to pound northern New England and neighboring Canada and cause significant travel disruptions into Tuesday night.