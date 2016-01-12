           , °F

    Feb 03, 2017; 6:00 PM ET Extended Weather forecast overview for the Northeast United States
    Northeast Extended Regional Weather Forecast
    State NE typical cold

    Winter's icy air, rounds of snow to blast eastern US into February

    January 24, 2017, 4:14:42 PM EST

    Much colder air will sweep into the eastern United States to end this week and will have staying power well into February. more

    snowpack

    Weekly wrap-up: Phil declares 6 more weeks of winter; California officials record highest Sierra snowpack in 22 years

    Snow led to travel chaos in parts of the Northeast this week while a stormy season has California officials hopeful that additional drought relief is on the way.

    wildfire

    100 million dead trees in California add fuel to wildfire debate

    Experts and officials are trying to determine how to handle 100 million tree deaths in California that were caused by drought and beetle infestation.

