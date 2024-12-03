Race against time: Heart transplant patient's harrowing rescue amid snowstorm

"This mission underscores the critical importance of teamwork and quick thinking in life-threatening situations," New York State Police trooper James O' Callaghan said.

(Photo credit: New York State Police)

In a dramatic and heartwarming display of perseverance and coordination, New York State Troopers, medical staff, and transportation teams banded together to ensure a 64-year-old woman received a life-saving heart transplant, despite being stranded in a severe snowstorm that dumped as much as 5 feet of snow on parts of New York.

On Nov. 29, the woman and her husband embarked on a critical journey from near Rochester, New York, to the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio for a heart transplant. While traveling on State Route 5 in the town of Portland, New York, they found themselves stranded due to the harsh winter storm and deteriorating road conditions. The situation became increasingly dire, as the woman relied on a battery-powered heart pump.

A man plows a sidewalk after a snow storm in Lowville, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)

Recognizing the severity of their predicament, her husband managed to contact a nurse at the Cleveland Clinic, who swiftly reached out to the New York State Police for assistance. Troopers maintained continuous communication with the couple and deployed a NYSP Utility Task Vehicle to locate them.

"The coordination between our team and the medical staff was paramount in ensuring the patient's safety," the New York State Police said in a news release. "Our primary goal was to get her to the medical facilities as quickly and safely as possible."

With a solid plan in place, troopers transported the woman to the Portland Fire Department and then to Westfield Memorial Hospital. From there, she was taken to the Jamestown Airport in Chautauqua County, where she was flown out of the storm-affected area to the Cleveland Clinic for her heart transplant.

(Photo credit: New York State Police)

"This mission underscores the critical importance of teamwork and quick thinking in life-threatening situations," New York State Police Trooper James O' Callaghan said. "It’s heartening to see such dedication from everyone involved to ensure the patient received the care she needed despite the challenges posed by the snowstorm."

Throughout the storm, which lasted from Thanksgiving to Dec. 1, New York State troopers assisted 111 disabled vehicles, investigated 82 property damage collisions, and handled seven personal injury collisions.