Watch: Thrill-seekers dodge danger during Mount Dukono eruption in Indonesia

Watch the terrifying video to see their close call and the raw power of nature in action.

This video shows the terrifying close call of climbers descending the volcano, Mt. Dukono, as it erupted in North Maluku, Indonesia, on Aug. 17.

Terrifying video captured by a government-operated drone reveals dramatic footage of unauthorized climbers risking their lives on the volatile slopes of Mount Dukono as it erupted in North Halmahera, Indonesia.

Despite strict warnings to stay within a 3-km (1.8-mile) safe zone, these adventurers decided to trek to the top on Aug. 17.

With Mount Dukono at LEVEL II (ALERT), the situation was perilous. As eruptions began spewing ash into the sky, the climbers frantically began sliding down the side of the volcano .

Fortunately, the climbers escaped without injury, but the incident highlights the extreme risks of venturing into hazardous areas near an active volcano.