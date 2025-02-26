There were 6 tropical storms in the Southern Hemisphere yesterday

Three tropical cyclones spun in the South Pacific ocean on Tuesday, tying the record for simultaneous storms, while three more cyclones lurked in the southern Indian Ocean.

Copied

An unusual situation occurred in the Southern Hemisphere Tuesday afternoon, when six tropical storms, called cyclones in that part of the world, spun in the southern Indian and Pacific oceans at the same time.

The tropical season in the Southern Hemisphere runs from November to April.

Six tropical cyclones spin in the Southern Hemisphere on Feb. 25, 2025.

The five storms included Tropical Cyclone Honde off the coast of Mozambique, Africa; Garance, near Madagascar; Hurricane Bianca to the west of Australia; Hurricane Alfred to the northeast of Australia; and Tropical cyclones Seru and Rae, north of New Zealand.

Reasons for the bounty of storms include weak wind shear and warm sea-surface temperatures, both of which can be credited to La Nina, AccuWeather Lead International Expert Jason Nicholls explained.

Officials issued the last advisory on Cyclone Rae at 4 p.m. EST Tuesday, just as Tropical Cyclone Honde formed. Cyclone Rae caused damage in Fiji on Monday.

The last time three tropical cyclones were in the South Pacific Basin simultaneously was in January 1999, when Dani, Olinda and Pete overlapped. In January 2021, it was close, but due to some technical issues with the way storms are named, and definitions of basin lines, that month may not have qualified.

Cyclones Honde and Garance

Cyclone Honde is moving southeast off the coast of Mozambique and will affected southern Madagascar later this week.

Tropical Cyclone Garance is forecast to track near Reunion Island as a hurricane, something that hasn't happened since Cyclone Firinga in 1989, a Category 2 equivalent on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Before that, the only other hurricane known to hit the island directly was Cyclone Beryl in 1961. However, dozens of tropical storms have tracked near and affected Reunion Island over the years.

Hurricane Alfred

Hurricane Alfred churned off the northeast coast of Australia on Feb. 25, 2025.

Alfred developed in the Coral Sea Feb. 24 and continues to intensify moving south," said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok, adding, "The storm should make an impact on northeast Queensland this weekend with flooding rainfall and gusty winds."