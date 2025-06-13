More storms, temperatures swings ahead for the Northeast

A pattern more reminiscent of the middle of spring rather than the middle of June will result in frequent showers, thunderstorms and fluctuating temperatures across the Northeast into next week.

Copied

As ocean waters warm for the summer, sharks are beginning to migrate north. Ali Reid reports from Point Pleasant, New Jersey, where just as summer is around the corner, so, too, is shark season.

A pattern more reminiscent of the middle of spring rather than the middle of June will result in frequent showers, thunderstorms and fluctuating temperatures across the Northeast into next week.

Wet weather has been common across the region, with weekends especially prone to rain. This has resulted in disrupted landscaping projects, outdoor weddings, graduation ceremonies and recreational plans.

AccuWeather forecasters say that Father's Day weekend will be no different, at least for part of the region. A slow-moving storm with ample moisture will trigger clouds and pockets of rain into early next week.

The steadiest rain and most frequent downpours will be across the mid-Atlantic, where localized flooding can occur. Residents and visitors from Pittsburgh to Richmond, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore should prepare for showers and thunderstorms at times and the potential need to seek shelter when outdoors.

Those heading to the 250th anniversary parade of the U.S. Army in Washington, D.C., on Saturday should be prepared for a drenching shower or gusty thunderstorm, though the whole day will not be a washout.

"The rain is not welcomed due to a wet spring and already saturated soil," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill said.

Although the stormy weather will be widespread and can repeat across the Ohio Valley, southern Appalachians and the mid-Atlantic, some communities may be spared from wet weather for much of the weekend, due to the hit-or-miss nature of the shower and thunderstorm activity.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Across northern New England, a wedge of cool air has settled into the region following a backdoor cold front, and the cool conditions are expected to linger into next week. Backdoor fronts are named after their atypical movement from the northeast to the southwest. They more typically cross the region during the middle of spring.

"A pocket of dry air may dip down from Canada on Sunday and may be just enough to keep rain away most of the day in parts of New England and eastern upstate New York, resulting in good weather for Father's Day barbecue plans, fishing trips or a day at the ballpark," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

High temperatures through Monday will be in the 60s and 70s F across the Northeast, which is around 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit below historical averages and a far cry from the burst of heat experienced during the middle and latter portion of this week.

AccuWeather's team of long-range meteorologists expect the atmospheric pattern to shift and allow summer heat to return during the middle and latter part of next week.

"An extended period of heat, with warm and humid nights, is possible from the Ohio Valley to the Northeast starting during the second half of next week, making it feel more like summer," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

The buildup of heat and humidity will create additional opportunities for showers and thunderstorms to develop, especially during the afternoon.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.