Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day.
Accuweather Now
5:09
Soaring through the skies
1:46
Your football weather forecast
0:40
Beach sunrises greeting final weekend of 2022
0:22
Traffic stop for a snowy antelope crossing in Colorado
0:45
Scottish town submerged in high floodwaters
1:08
Times Square preps for New Year's Eve
0:34
Camera sent down hole through 2 million-year-old ice in Antarctica
1:43
Top stories from space in 2022
1:23
Pittsburgh pasta freezes from sub-zero temperatures
1:18
College football bowl game forecast
4:17
Putting together the Times Square crystal ball
1:37
New year, new hope
1:53
Volunteers shovel out neighbors after blizzard
0:55
Bat colony rescued from freezing weather in Texas
0:47
Over 200 vehicles crash in deadly pileup in China
0:52
Chilly but breathtaking sunrises
2:14
Hard-hitting snowstorm strands Colorado drivers
0:29
Grandkids sled ‘Papa Bear Plunge’
1:23
Colorado winter storm strands motorists for over eight hours
0:39
Heavy snow brings travel to a crawl in Denver
1:01
Sunrise shows snow covering Buffalo neighborhoods
0:45
Lakefront homes encrusted in ice
1:01
Drone footage of flooding in Oregon
1:29
‘Bowling’ with clear weather on the horizon
1:25
More opportunities to hit the slopes
2:38
The aftermath of tumbling through a tornado
0:43
Frozen lighthouse surrounded by sea of pancake ice
3:00
Life in Buffalo after the storm
1:50
Hardest-hit major cities during the winter season
1:56
2022 Buffalo bomb cyclone rivals 1977 blizzard