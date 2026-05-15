Car falls into sinkhole on Long Island Expressway, temporarily halting traffic

A silver four-door sedan dipped wheels first into the sinkhole. The incident happened around rush hour Thursday, adding to traffic delays.

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This car was stuck inside a sinkhole that opened on a busy highway on Long Island, New York, on May 14.

A 10-foot sinkhole opened up on the Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County, New York, partially swallowing a car and temporarily halting traffic, police said.

Suffolk County police said two lanes of the westbound Long Island Expressway were closed near exit 49N on Thursday because of the “large sinkhole.” The road is expected to be repaired by Friday afternoon.

A Honda four-door car in a sinkhole on the Long Island Expressway, in New York, on May 14, 2026. (Image credit: jimmytartaglione4/Tiktok)

Photos and videos show a silver four-door sedan with both front wheels lodged in the sinkhole. The incident happened around rush hour Thursday, adding to traffic delays.

New York State Department of Transportation officials said the sinkhole was caused by a contractor working on a sewage project.

No one was injured.