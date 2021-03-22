Olympic hopeful, 22, killed by lightning strike while training
By
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Updated Mar. 22, 2021 4:20 PM EDT
One of El Salvador's most talented surfers, Katherine Diaz, has passed away after being struck by lightning. She was just 22.
A 22-year-old surfer who had dreams of competing in the upcoming Summer Olympics died in a tragic, weather-related event on Friday shortly after paddling out into the ocean.
Katherine Diaz, who was one of the top surfers in El Salvador, had just begun a training session on March 19 when there was a rapid change in the weather, The Guardian reported. Before Diaz headed out into the ocean to surf, the weather was relatively clear, but not long thereafter, a bolt of lightning streaked across the sky.
In the blink of an eye, lightning flashed and struck Diaz while she was out on the water. Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.
“The sky was clear and it was an unforeseen storm that did not seem to carry much electrical intensity either,” The Guardian reported, citing the newspaper AS.
On the day of the fatal accident, Diaz was training for the International Surfing Association (ISA) World Surfing Games, which will take place in May. She was hoping that her performance at the event would qualify for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo later this year.
“Katherine embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all, as a global ambassador of the sport,” the ISA said in a Facebook post. “She excelled at the international competition level, representing her country with pride at both the ISA World Surfing Games and ISA World Junior Surfing Championship.”
Open areas, such as on a body of water or in a field, are some of the most dangerous places to be when a thunderstorm is nearby.
In a NOAA analysis of lightning-related fatalities in the United States between 2006 and 2019, water-related activities accounted for the highest percentage of lightning deaths, followed by outdoor sports and camping. This includes fishing, swimming, boating, surfing, or just being on a nearby beach or shoreline.
Even if the sky is clear overhead, lightning can still strike from a nearby storm.
Friday’s deadly lightning strike could have been a meteorological phenomenon known as a "bolt from the blue." This is when a lightning bolt strikes miles away from a thunderstorm, seemingly coming out of nowhere to those unaware of the nearby storm.
There have been documented cases of a "bolt from the blue" striking more than 25 miles away from a thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service. At this distance, it my be difficult to hear thunder, a key warning sign to get to a safe location.
Surfers in El Salvador were planning an event known as a “paddle out” to remember Diaz following her unexpected death, The Associated Press reported.
