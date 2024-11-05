SpaceX launches resupply mission to International Space Station

The robot Dragon space capsule will dock with the ISS full of food, supplies and equipment for the current crew, as well as an instrument to examine solar winds and how they form.

Copied

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Crew-7 Dragon capsule is shown on Launchpad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on August 25, 2023. A new Falcon 9 rocket will take off with a Drago space capsule on Monday night. (File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo)

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a rocket loaded with 6,000 pounds of supplies to the International Space Station on Monday night from the Florida coast.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Kennedy Space Center at 9:29 p.m. EST and is expected to arrive at the orbiting laboratory at 10:15 a.m. EST Tuesday.

Liftoff of Dragon's 31st Commercial Resupply Services mission to the @Space_Station! pic.twitter.com/MPRoutKS3t — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 5, 2024

The robot Dragon space capsule will dock with the ISS full of food, supplies and equipment for the current crew, as well as an instrument to examine solar winds and how they form.

"Dragon also delivers Antarctic moss to observe the combined effects of cosmic radiation and microgravity on plants," NASA said in a statement. "Other investigations aboard include a device to test cold welding of metals in microgravity, and an investigation that studies how space impacts different materials."

This is SpaceX's 31st resupply trip to the International Space Station for NASA. It is also the fifth time the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket booster has been used. It was also used to get SpaceX Crew-8 off the ground and private Polaris Dawn flight and two Starlink satellite missions before safely landing to Earth.

The reuse of the first-stage booster was unheard of before SpaceX mastered the automated return to land on drone ships off the Florida and California coast for reuse, driving down the cost of the average space flight.

The launch was SpaceX's 105 of 2024.