Daily severe weather includes risk of tornadoes for central US into Easter weekend

A multi-day storm pattern will trigger shifting zones of severe weather from Texas to the Great Lakes and East, including threats of high winds, hail, a few tornadoes and flooding downpours.

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A reported tornado in Downey, Iowa, ripped roofs off of several buildings and left debris scattered across a field.

A series of storms will track from the southern Rockies and Plains to the Great Lakes through Easter weekend, bringing rounds of severe weather, including tornadoes.

While a major tornado outbreak is not anticipated, even a single tornado striking a populated area can pose a significant risk to lives and property. The danger will be even greater from storms that occur after dark.

Two main zones of severe weather developed on Wednesday — a zone from Texas to Oklahoma and another from Kentucky to Delaware, both of which brought clusters of wind and hail reports that numbered in the 80s.

On Thursday, severe weather was focused in the Midwest, from southeastern Iowa and southern Wisconsin to Indiana. Damaging wind gusts and hail were the primary hazards, but there was also a report of a tornado in Iowa.

Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack reported from eastern Iowa ahead of a line of severe storms that brought threats of tornadoes and hail on April 2.

Friday's severe weather to include Dallas, Oklahoma City and Kansas City, Missouri

On Friday, the risk of severe weather will expand farther to the southwest as a new storm emerges from the southern Rockies. Storms will be most numerous from central Texas into far southwestern Wisconsin, central Illinois, central Indiana, Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania.

Once again, along with high winds and damaging hail in some storms, the greatest risk of tornadoes will extend from south Iowa to northeastern Oklahoma.

Saturday's severe weather risk to extend from far western New York to northeastern Texas

As the parent storm moves toward the Great Lakes region on Saturday, most of the heavy to severe thunderstorms will line up along a trailing cold front.

Severe storms producing high winds, hail and localized flash flooding will extend along a 1,300-mile-long swath from Saturday into Saturday night. The storms will tend to lose some intensity late Saturday night, but they still could bring gusty winds, torrential downpours, vivid lightning and loud thunder.

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Storms to reach East Coast on Easter Sunday

By Easter Sunday, the front will approach the Atlantic Seaboard, including much of the Interstate 95 corridor from New York City through Washington, D.C.

While storms along and ahead of the front will likely remain below severe limits, there will still be the risk of localized strong wind gusts and small hail.

Torrential downpours may lead to flash flooding

Due to the recurring nature of the downpours, there is an increasing risk of flash flooding. Low-lying areas that drain poorly and small streams will be at the greatest risk for rapidly rising water.

One area at risk of flash flooding this weekend is the Texas Hill Country. Rounds of rain may recur, leading to rapidly rising streams and rivers.

Campers and motorists should remain alert and exercise caution, especially in flood-prone areas.

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