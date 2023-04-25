Family of bears has some fun on backyard trampoline in Connecticut

The furry animals are seen bouncing, rolling and wrestling on the equipment while a fifth one investigates underneath the trampoline.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Five black bears spent a spring afternoon bouncing and frolicking on a backyard trampoline in Farmington, Connecticut, on April 7.

(UPI) -- A Connecticut woman captured video of a family of bears that climbed onto her backyard trampoline to play.

Olivia Germano posted a video to Facebook showing the bears that wandered into her Farmington back yard and climbed onto her trampoline.

The video shows four bears bouncing, rolling and wrestling on the trampoline while a fifth bear investigates underneath the trampoline.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said there had been 73 reported bear sightings in Farmington in 2023 as of last week.