5 reasons Hurricane Milton's tornado outbreak was historic

While the number of tornadoes from Hurricane Milton doesn't rank the hurricane in the top 5 tornado producers, there are reasons that Milton's tornadoes will go down in history.

A family in Fort Myers, Florida, felt the wrath of a tornado as it tore the roof off their home while they were inside.

One of the biggest stories from Hurricane Milton was its tornadoes, all of which occurred before landfall. Although some tornado records were broken and despite dozens of tornado reports, the storm didn't make it into the top five hurricane-spawned tornado outbreaks in history.

Tornadoes are common before and after hurricane landfalls. Earlier this season, Hurricane Beryl spawned 68 tornadoes from Texas to Canada. However, even that number is eclipsed by Hurricane Beulah in 1967, Rita in 2005, Frances in 2004, and Ivan, which dropped 118 tornadoes in nine states in 2004 after making landfall in Alabama.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued 126 tornado warnings in Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9, a new state record. A total of 45 tornado reports were received but the NWS has only surveyed 17 tornadoes so far. As they continue to perform surveys, that number could go up if additional damage is found in new areas, or down if multiple fields of damage are found to be from the same tornado.

Even if the numbers don't go up, Milton's tornadoes are an important part of the storm's legacy. Here's what was so different about Milton's twisters.

Milton's tornadoes were unusually destructive

Most tornadoes from hurricanes are relatively weak, but the NWS has confirmed three EF3 tornadoes, rated on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, from Hurricane Milton so far. Hurricanes Beryl, Ivan, Frances and Rita each spawned only one EF3 twister each. Only one hurricane, Beulah, dropped more EF3s when it spawned eight tornadoes of that magnitude in Texas in 1967. No hurricane has ever caused an EF4 or EF5 tornado.

One tornado was particularly deadly

One of the EF3 tornadoes that moved from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach killed six people in the mobile home retirement community of Spanish Lakes near Port. St. Lucie, Florida. Many of the homes were destroyed.

Neighborhoods destroyed by tornadoes are seen in this aerial photo in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

That's more than any hurricane-spawned tornado on record. Only one hurricane has killed more people with tornadoes. In 2004, Hurricane Ivan had seven fatalities, four from one EF2 tornado near Blountstown, Florida. After two deadly tornadoes in Florida in May, Hurricane Milton has added to eight deaths so far this year in the state, tying with Oklahoma and Texas.

A crushed house is seen in Port St Lucie, Florida, after a tornado hit the area and caused severe damage as Hurricane Milton swept through Florida on October 11, 2024. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images)

The tornadoes were easily visible

Because hurricanes contain so much rain, tornadoes during hurricanes are often wrapped in rain or clouds, making them difficult to see. Milton's tornadoes all occurred during daylight hours. The storms that dropped the tornadoes across Florida last Wednesday were similar to low-precipitation supercell thunderstorms one might see in Tornado Alley. Thanks to a dense network of traffic cameras, the Florida Department of Transportation caught at least three of the twisters on video.

Tornadoes on Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras on I-75 in the Everglades (left) and Fort Myers (right). (FLDOT)

Another EF3 tornado began near Wellington and then moved through the towns of Acreage, where it was recorded damaging a home, Palm Beach Gardens, and Jupiter Farms. The twister caused immense damage at Palm Beach Gardens. At Big Dog Ranch, which was actively trying to place lost dogs from Hurricane Helene, a video showed the tornado, and damage to trees and power lines.

All tornadoes preceded the hurricane, southeast of the storm's track

Hurricane Milton's tornadoes were mostly in South and eastern Florida, while the flooding and destructive winds were north of the track of the storm, with extreme storm surge on the west coast south of landfall.

While that location for tornadoes may sound odd, hurricanes typically feature severe storms to their east and south. Storms to the south of landfall normally occur over the Atlantic Ocean; Florida is the only state that has land that could be to the southeast of a hurricane's landfall. A storm passing through the panhandle or western Florida, as Milton did, is a worst-case scenario that spreads tornadoes across the state.

Tornadoes can occur before or after a hurricane, but none occurred after Milton's landfall because the hurricane moved northeast over Florida and then straight off the coast, leaving any deadly storms over the sea Wednesday night and Thursday.

Counting preliminary reports from Milton, Florida has recorded 96 tornadoes this year, ranking it fifth in the continental U.S. behind Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska and Iowa, which are tied, and Texas.

Tracks of these twisters may have been extra long

One of the EF3 tornadoes moved from the Miccosukee Reservation in the Everglades, across I-75, over the western tip of Lake Okeechobee through Sarasota Colony, and dissipated near the Brighton Seminole Reservation. This tornado has been preliminarily tracked for 70.8 miles.

Tornadoes from hurricanes are typically short-lived. If you look at every tornado ever reported in the United States, you'll find that only 0.23 percent are longer than 70.8 miles. Only one tornado from Hurricane Beryl, Ivan, Frances, Beulah and Rita tracked for more than 28 miles, a 53.4-mile twister in Louisiana from Hurricane Beryl in July 2024.

Florida is not a state where long-track tornadoes typically occur. If the 70.8-mile twister goes into the record books, it will be the fifth-longest in the history of recorded tornadoes in the state and is the longest tornado south of a line from Bradenton to Palm Bay.

View of a Supercuts beauty salon that was completely destroyed by an EF1 tornado that hit Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 10, 2024. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

Another yet uncompleted tornado survey from Milton shows a possible track of 63 miles for a tornado that began in the eastern Everglades and moved north through Deer City and Six Mile Bend, ending over the east-central shore of Lake Okeechobee near Port Mayaca. The track has not yet been confirmed by the NWS, and the tornado remains unrated as of Oct.15.

A woman takes a picture of an overturned semi truck that was flipped over during a tornado associated with Hurricane Milton, on October 12, 2024, in the Lakewood Park community of Fort Pierce, Florida. (Photo by Paul Hennesy/Anadolu via Getty Images)

After a very active May, the U.S. has had a very active season with 1,712 tornadoes reported so far, compared to the historical average of 1,355.