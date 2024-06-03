HURRICANE LEE: AccuWeather exclusively gives businesses weeks of advance notice, most accurate forecast, track

AccuWeather gives businesses the most advance notice and a forecast track 4% more accurate than the National Hurricane Center for Hurricane Lee.

AccuWeather’s Advance Notice Advantage

AccuWeather’s hurricane experts accurately provided businesses with the only advance notice of a potential tropical or hurricane threat to the United States and Canada in mid-September. So when Hurricane Lee hit parts of New England and Canada on Sept. 15 and 16, it was no surprise to AccuWeather For Business customers. Lee brought dangerous storm surge, damaging winds, and flooding rainfall, causing operational issues, power outages, and business disruptions in these areas. AccuWeather For Business customers using AccuWeather's Hurricane Warning Service got exclusive updates on track, trajectory, and impacts before, during, and after Lee.

AccuWeather was the only source to provide weeks of advance notice. AccuWeather was also the first to forecast Lee would become a Category 5 hurricane over the Atlantic, the most intense hurricane of the season thus far, over 24 hours AHEAD of the National Hurricane Center or any other source. While other public sources either wrote off the storm by saying it was going out to sea or “it was way too early to know,” AccuWeather’s hurricane experts were already issuing exclusive risk graphics.

A satellite image of Lee around the time that it made landfall in Nova Scotia on Saturday. (NOAA/GOES-EAST)

When the storm was over, AccuWeather’s forecast track was 4% more accurate than the National Hurricane Center.

On Sept. 5, eleven days prior to direct impacts, AccuWeather’s exclusive 30-day forecast specifically and accurately predicted that “potential impacts to US and Atlantic Canada expected Sep 13-16.”

AccuWeather for Business issued a Storm Potential Outlook (SPO) on September 7, correctly predicting the flood risk in Nova Scotia on September 15-16.

AccuWeather was first to issue a forecast track - 24 hours BEFORE NHC and any other source, enabling people and businesses to be better informed and prepared for the risk.

AccuWeather’s Most Accurate Forecasts

AccuWeather consistently and accurately predicted the potential threats ahead of all other sources. In fact, AccuWeather’s hurricane experts exclusively provided a risk map for direct impacts. No specific direct impacts were mentioned by the NHC until nearly a week later.

The detailed rain, wind and storm surge risk polygons issued by AccuWeather were also provided earlier than any other source. These drove the exclusive AccuWeather AssetReport™, which enabled business customers to identify specific company assets at risk and important location-specific details such as how much rain was expected and over what timeframe, peak wind gusts and timing of tropical storm and hurricane force winds.

AccuWeather forecasts provided actionable information not available from any other source. Across Atlantic Canada, AccuWeather correctly predicted 4-8” of rain from Lee, which would cause flooding, while other sources, including the NHC, only forecast 2-4”. Some locations in the heart of the predicted 4-8” area received close to 6”.

AccuWeather's Hurricane Warning Service

AccuWeather's Hurricane Warning Service is a comprehensive solution tailored to help businesses prepare and protect with actionable insights to help them make the best decisions whenever hurricanes threaten.

Here's a list of the key features:

Advance Alerts and Warnings: One of the standout features of this service is its ability to deliver the most accurate early alerts and warnings. Timely notifications about the potential impact of a hurricane allow businesses to initiate proactive measures, such as securing facilities, arranging employee safety protocols and initiating contingency plans.

Customized Risk Assessments: AccuWeather understands that every business is unique, and its vulnerability to hurricanes may vary. That is why you’ll get tailored risk assessments, considering the geographical location of your business, the nature of your operations, and other pertinent factors. This personalized approach ensures that you receive the most relevant and actionable information.

Real-time Tracking: AccuWeather provides the most accurate real-time tracking of hurricanes, enabling businesses to monitor a storm's trajectory, intensity and potential impact on their area. This data empowers decision-makers to adapt strategies as the situation evolves, making adjusting work schedules, managing supply chains and ensuring personnel safety easier.

Call AccuWeather's experts today to sign up for AccuWeather’s Hurricane Warning Service to ensure your business or community is better prepared for tropical threats.

The AccuWeather Advantage

AccuWeather's hurricane tracking is 3% more accurate than the National Hurricane Center and 13% more accurate on the intensity of the hurricane winds along the path. For example, AccuWeather was the only source to forecast a 16- to 20-foot storm surge ahead of the disaster in Fort Myers from Hurricane Ian that killed over 100 people. Our competitors predicted 12-16 feet, leaving many businesses in the path of that dangerous storm surge. Also, the forecasts from AccuWeather Hurricane Experts are often initiated well before the NHC and any other source, updated more frequently, and have 14 unique layers describing impacts such as rainfall, wind gusts, and the risk to lives and property that are exclusively made available by AccuWeather.

AccuWeather’s track record in weather forecasting and warnings has saved our clients tens of billions of dollars, saved the lives of their employees and customers and minimized reputational harm. Throughout our 60+ year history, AccuWeather has saved over 10,000 lives and prevented injuries to over 100,000 people.