AccuWeather Exclusively Provides Life-Saving Tornado Warning Before Damaging Tornado Strikes Rome, New York

All Other Known Sources Issue Warning Only AFTER Tornado Strikes

Homes and businesses were left severely damaged in Rome, New York, on July 17, after a tornado tore through the city. One fatality was reported and thousands were left without power.

AccuWeather's More Advance Notice Helped Rome, NY Residents and Businesses Stay Safer During EF-2 Tornado

AccuWeather customers and users were best prepared for a rapidly developing and damaging tornado thanks to AccuWeather's life-saving warning, which exclusively provided greater accuracy and more advance notice than those from any other known source.

A rapidly developing EF-2 intensity tornado with dangerous, swirling peak winds of 135 mph impacted the Rome, NY, area on Tuesday afternoon, causing significant damage. After surveying the damage, New York Governor Hochul said the tornado was “the worst natural disaster in the history of this community.”

AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 6 minutes of advanced notice before the damaging tornado moved into Rome. As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY source to provide any advanced notice – as the NWS and all other sources did not issue a Tornado Warning for Rome until the tornado had already touched down at 3:25 pm EDT. This valuable advanced time, only provided by AccuWeather, enabled AccuWeather for Business SkyGuard® customers, as well as users of the AccuWeather Alert™ service, including our subscription services such as Premium+ in the AccuWeather app, to be better prepared and offered valuable time for people to seek safe shelter ahead of the destructive tornado.

This example is just one of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities, and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has been proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

