What Is a Derecho? How Businesses Can Better Prepare for Severe Windstorms

Because derechos can move quickly and impact multiple states, businesses may have limited time to prepare once warnings are issued.

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A tree fell during high winds in the early monring on the 1800 block of West Avenue in Fullerton, CA, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Derechos are powerful severe weather events capable of causing widespread business disruption, property damage, operational downtime, and safety risks. Organizations across manufacturing, construction, logistics, utilities, and outdoor entertainment sectors can face major challenges when these fast-moving windstorms develop.

Understanding what a derecho is and preparing ahead of time can help businesses reduce financial losses, protect employees, and maintain operational continuity.

Key Takeaways

Derechos are long-lasting windstorms associated with severe thunderstorms

Straight-line winds from derechos can exceed 100 mph

Derechos can damage buildings, equipment, power infrastructure, and transportation networks

Manufacturing, construction, and outdoor events face elevated operational risk

Emergency preparedness and business continuity planning help reduce downtime

Real-time severe weather warnings improve response times and employee safety

Proactive severe weather planning supports faster recovery after damaging storms

What Is a Derecho?

A derecho is a widespread, long-lived windstorm caused by a line of severe thunderstorms. Unlike tornadoes, which produce rotating winds, derechos generate powerful straight-line winds that can travel hundreds of miles and affect large geographic areas.

Derechos often include:

Damaging wind gusts between 60 and 100+ mph

Heavy rainfall

Frequent lightning

Power outages

Falling trees and debris

Because derechos can move quickly and impact multiple states, businesses may have limited time to prepare once warnings are issued.

How Derechos Impact Businesses

Derechos can create significant operational and financial challenges for businesses across many industries. High winds and severe weather conditions may damage facilities, interrupt supply chains, delay projects, and create dangerous working environments.

Common business impacts include:

Facility and roof damage

Power outages and communication disruptions

Equipment damage

Production shutdowns

Transportation delays

Employee safety concerns

Revenue loss from operational downtime

Businesses with outdoor operations or large facilities are particularly vulnerable to severe wind events.

Manufacturing Risks During a Derecho

Manufacturing facilities often rely on continuous operations, making them highly sensitive to severe weather disruptions.

Derechos can:

Damage buildings and production equipment

Interrupt assembly lines

Cause utility failures

Delay shipments and deliveries

Create workplace safety hazards

Even short periods of downtime can result in production delays, increased repair costs, and missed customer deadlines.

Action Steps

Inspect facilities for wind vulnerabilities

Secure rooftop equipment and outdoor storage

Develop backup power procedures

Create emergency shutdown protocols

Review supplier and transportation contingency plans



<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>

Tom Wedge carries a branch from the side of his home as workers cut up trees that fell during high winds in the early monring on the 1800 block of Ash Avenue in Fullerton, CA, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG the )

Construction Industry Impacts

Construction sites face elevated risk during severe windstorms because of exposed materials, unfinished structures, and outdoor work environments.

Strong derecho winds can:

Collapse scaffolding

Scatter construction materials

Damage partially completed structures

Delay project timelines

Increase labor and repair costs

Construction companies must prioritize worker safety and site security before severe weather arrives.

Action Steps

Secure loose materials and heavy equipment

Establish severe weather evacuation procedures

Monitor weather alerts throughout the workday

Reinforce temporary structures and fencing

Pause crane and elevated operations during high wind threats

Outdoor Event and Venue Risks

Outdoor events such as concerts, sporting events, festivals, and fairs are highly vulnerable to derechos. Temporary stages, tents, signage, and sound systems can become dangerous in high winds.

Severe weather disruptions may result in:

Event cancellations

Equipment damage

Attendee safety risks

Vendor losses

Revenue impacts for organizers and local businesses

Fast-moving severe weather requires event organizers to have clear emergency response procedures in place.

Action Steps

Create venue evacuation plans

Monitor severe weather conditions continuously

Establish communication systems for attendees and staff

Secure temporary structures before storms arrive

Coordinate emergency response procedures with local authorities

Why Business Continuity Planning Matters

Preparing for severe weather before a derecho develops can help businesses recover faster and reduce operational disruption. An emergency response and business continuity plan provides guidance for protecting employees, facilities, and critical operations.

An effective severe weather plan should include:

Emergency communication procedures

Facility shutdown procedures

Employee shelter plans

Backup power and data recovery processes

Supply chain contingency plans

Recovery and reopening procedures

Businesses without formal severe weather plans may struggle to respond effectively during rapidly changing weather conditions.

Improve Severe Weather Monitoring and Preparedness

AccuWeather For Business helps organizations prepare for severe weather with:

Advance severe weather warnings

Operational weather monitoring

Business continuity support

Meteorologist consultations

Customized severe weather planning

Early preparation can help businesses protect assets, reduce downtime, and maintain continuity during severe weather events.

Preparing Your Business for Derecho Season

Derechos can create widespread disruption across multiple industries, but preparation can significantly reduce operational and financial impacts. Businesses that invest in emergency planning, severe weather monitoring, and facility protection measures are better equipped to respond when dangerous windstorms develop.

Taking proactive steps today can help protect employees, facilities, equipment, and operations during future severe weather events.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>