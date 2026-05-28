What Is a Derecho? How Businesses Can Better Prepare for Severe Windstorms
Because derechos can move quickly and impact multiple states, businesses may have limited time to prepare once warnings are issued.
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A tree fell during high winds in the early monring on the 1800 block of West Avenue in Fullerton, CA, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
Derechos are powerful severe weather events capable of causing widespread business disruption, property damage, operational downtime, and safety risks. Organizations across manufacturing, construction, logistics, utilities, and outdoor entertainment sectors can face major challenges when these fast-moving windstorms develop.
Understanding what a derecho is and preparing ahead of time can help businesses reduce financial losses, protect employees, and maintain operational continuity.
Key Takeaways
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Derechos are long-lasting windstorms associated with severe thunderstorms
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Straight-line winds from derechos can exceed 100 mph
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Derechos can damage buildings, equipment, power infrastructure, and transportation networks
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Manufacturing, construction, and outdoor events face elevated operational risk
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Emergency preparedness and business continuity planning help reduce downtime
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Real-time severe weather warnings improve response times and employee safety
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Proactive severe weather planning supports faster recovery after damaging storms
What Is a Derecho?
A derecho is a widespread, long-lived windstorm caused by a line of severe thunderstorms. Unlike tornadoes, which produce rotating winds, derechos generate powerful straight-line winds that can travel hundreds of miles and affect large geographic areas.
Derechos often include:
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Damaging wind gusts between 60 and 100+ mph
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Heavy rainfall
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Frequent lightning
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Power outages
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Falling trees and debris
Because derechos can move quickly and impact multiple states, businesses may have limited time to prepare once warnings are issued.
How Derechos Impact Businesses
Derechos can create significant operational and financial challenges for businesses across many industries. High winds and severe weather conditions may damage facilities, interrupt supply chains, delay projects, and create dangerous working environments.
Common business impacts include:
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Facility and roof damage
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Power outages and communication disruptions
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Equipment damage
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Production shutdowns
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Transportation delays
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Employee safety concerns
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Revenue loss from operational downtime
Businesses with outdoor operations or large facilities are particularly vulnerable to severe wind events.
Manufacturing Risks During a Derecho
Manufacturing facilities often rely on continuous operations, making them highly sensitive to severe weather disruptions.
Derechos can:
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Damage buildings and production equipment
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Interrupt assembly lines
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Cause utility failures
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Delay shipments and deliveries
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Create workplace safety hazards
Even short periods of downtime can result in production delays, increased repair costs, and missed customer deadlines.
Action Steps
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Inspect facilities for wind vulnerabilities
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Secure rooftop equipment and outdoor storage
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Develop backup power procedures
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Create emergency shutdown protocols
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Review supplier and transportation contingency plans
<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>
Tom Wedge carries a branch from the side of his home as workers cut up trees that fell during high winds in the early monring on the 1800 block of Ash Avenue in Fullerton, CA, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG the )
Construction Industry Impacts
Construction sites face elevated risk during severe windstorms because of exposed materials, unfinished structures, and outdoor work environments.
Strong derecho winds can:
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Collapse scaffolding
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Scatter construction materials
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Damage partially completed structures
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Delay project timelines
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Increase labor and repair costs
Construction companies must prioritize worker safety and site security before severe weather arrives.
Action Steps
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Secure loose materials and heavy equipment
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Establish severe weather evacuation procedures
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Monitor weather alerts throughout the workday
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Reinforce temporary structures and fencing
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Pause crane and elevated operations during high wind threats
Outdoor Event and Venue Risks
Outdoor events such as concerts, sporting events, festivals, and fairs are highly vulnerable to derechos. Temporary stages, tents, signage, and sound systems can become dangerous in high winds.
Severe weather disruptions may result in:
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Event cancellations
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Equipment damage
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Attendee safety risks
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Vendor losses
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Revenue impacts for organizers and local businesses
Fast-moving severe weather requires event organizers to have clear emergency response procedures in place.
Action Steps
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Create venue evacuation plans
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Monitor severe weather conditions continuously
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Establish communication systems for attendees and staff
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Secure temporary structures before storms arrive
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Coordinate emergency response procedures with local authorities
Why Business Continuity Planning Matters
Preparing for severe weather before a derecho develops can help businesses recover faster and reduce operational disruption. An emergency response and business continuity plan provides guidance for protecting employees, facilities, and critical operations.
An effective severe weather plan should include:
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Emergency communication procedures
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Facility shutdown procedures
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Employee shelter plans
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Backup power and data recovery processes
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Supply chain contingency plans
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Recovery and reopening procedures
Businesses without formal severe weather plans may struggle to respond effectively during rapidly changing weather conditions.
Improve Severe Weather Monitoring and Preparedness
AccuWeather For Business helps organizations prepare for severe weather with:
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Advance severe weather warnings
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Operational weather monitoring
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Business continuity support
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Meteorologist consultations
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Customized severe weather planning
Early preparation can help businesses protect assets, reduce downtime, and maintain continuity during severe weather events.
Preparing Your Business for Derecho Season
Derechos can create widespread disruption across multiple industries, but preparation can significantly reduce operational and financial impacts. Businesses that invest in emergency planning, severe weather monitoring, and facility protection measures are better equipped to respond when dangerous windstorms develop.
Taking proactive steps today can help protect employees, facilities, equipment, and operations during future severe weather events.
AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings
Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.
As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.
Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.
<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>Report a Typo
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