Retail's Hidden Weather Problem: How Forecasting Optimizes Staffing, Promotions and Inventory

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® can help retailers better prepare better for supply chain disruptions caused by severe weather events, such as hurricanes, snowstorms, and flooding, which often provide more advance warnings and more accurate operational forecasts.

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A view of empty fruit and vegetable shelves at a supermarket in London, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Weather impacts nearly every retail decision — from inventory levels and staffing to logistics and store safety. Severe weather can disrupt supply chains, shift consumer behavior more abruptly, and force more costly closures.

Without better, more accurate, actionable forecasts, retailers are left reacting instead of planning, resulting in greater lost sales, excess inventory, and operational inefficiencies.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® helps businesses better prepare for supply chain disruptions caused by severe weather events, such as hurricanes, snowstorms, and flooding, which often provide more advance warnings and more accurate operational forecasts.

On demand forecasting can help retailers better understand how weather patterns influence consumer behavior, seasonal demand, and product performance, enabling more accurate forecasting and better merchandising decisions.

AccuWeather’s experts help organizations and businesses anticipate demand shifts, align inventory and staffing, and capture the best revenue opportunities by delivering the most accurate, hyper-local weather forecasts and data available

Planning is key

Weather conditions strongly influence when and where customers shop. AccuWeather’s Superior Accuracy™ and hyper-local forecasts help businesses anticipate changes in foot traffic and prepare for shifts in demand.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard can help retailers better prepare better for supply chain disruptions caused by severe weather events, such as hurricanes, snowstorms, and flooding, which often provide more advance warnings and more accurate operational forecasts.

You can easily integrate AccuWeather’s notifications into your emergency messaging system for seamless operation, ensuring valuable seconds are not lost when severe weather threatens.

Businesses can better protect stores, employees, and inventory with SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings, with more actionable, valuable insights with proven Superior Accuracy™.

Fortunately, with planning and outreach, businesses can be aware of the risks, proactively consider these factors in their construction and safety plans, and leverage extensive signage, outreach, and employee safety training and drills to promote a much safer response when severe weather affects their organization.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.