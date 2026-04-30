Lightning Safety for Businesses: Why the Risk Is Greater Than You Think

Lightning can cause serious injuries, fatalities, equipment damage, and operational delays. Without a clear safety plan, businesses face increased risk to both people and assets.

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Lightning over Goodland, Kansas, on Sept. 9, 2025. (AccuWeather/Tony Laubach)

Lightning strikes are a serious and often underestimated threat to businesses, especially those with outdoor operations. Lightning safety planning is a critical part of workplace risk management.

Organizations that operate in construction, utilities, transportation, and other outdoor environments must take proactive steps to protect employees, reduce downtime, and maintain safe operations during severe weather.

Why Lightning Is a Major Business Risk

During the summer months, rising temperatures increase the frequency of thunderstorms and lightning activity. The odds of being struck by lightning are approximately 1 in 1.2 million each year.

Lightning can cause serious injuries, fatalities, equipment damage, and operational delays. Without a clear safety plan, businesses face increased risk to both people and assets.

Key Highlights

-- Lightning is more likely than many commonly feared risks and poses a serious workplace hazard

-- Lightning strikes can occur within 6 to 10 miles of rainfall

-- Early warnings are critical for protecting employees and maintaining operations

-- Traditional safety rules may not be sufficient for complex business environments

-- Accurate, location-based alerts improve response time and reduce risk

Understanding Lightning Risk in the Workplace

Lightning can strike both within and outside the main storm area. About 90 percent of strikes occur near rainfall, while others can happen miles away from visible storm activity. This means businesses cannot rely solely on what they see in the sky.

Both cloud-to-ground and cloud-to-cloud lightning should be treated as serious threats. In some cases, lightning can occur before rainfall begins, increasing the risk for outdoor workers who may not expect immediate danger.

Why Timely Lightning Alerts Matter

When it comes to lightning safety, timing is critical. Even a few minutes of advanced notice can allow businesses to pause operations, move employees to safety, and secure equipment.

AccuWeather SkyGuard provides real-time, site-specific lightning alerts supported by expert meteorologists. These alerts give businesses the lead time needed to activate emergency plans and respond quickly to changing conditions.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>

Lightning strikes as storms move through the area Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Ashland City, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Why Warning Radius Alone Is Not Enough

Using a broad warning radius may seem like a safer approach, but it can lead to frequent false alarms and reduced responsiveness over time. Not all storms behave the same way, and lightning patterns can vary widely.

Lightning radii cannot account for different storm speeds. AccuWeather’s expert meteorologists can give you the time you need to take precautions, regardless of the speed of the storm. In addition, we can use our meteorological expertise to predict when a cloud will produce lightning, giving advanced notice before the first strike.

A system that simply tells you once lightning has occurred cannot account for first strike nor speed of a storm. This can lead to unnecessary and expensive shutdowns, because once a storm is no longer producing lightning, an automated system typically uses a timer that must expire, while a meteorologist can give the all-clear much sooner.

Shutting down and restarting operations can take significant time, and relying on this rule alone can increase safety risks or lead to unnecessary delays. Businesses need more precise and proactive alerting systems to manage lightning threats effectively.

Lightning Safety Tips for Businesses

To reduce risk and improve response during lightning events, organizations should:

-- Use reliable lightning detection and forecasting tools to identify threats early

-- Establish a clear communication plan with multiple alert channels for employees

-- Develop a simple emergency action guide that outlines steps to take during a lightning event

-- Train employees regularly on safety procedures and response protocols

-- Monitor weather conditions continuously during high-risk periods

How AccuWeather Supports Lightning Safety

AccuWeather SkyGuard® helps businesses stay ahead of lightning threats with precise alerts and expert support. The platform monitors conditions in real time and provides notifications based on your exact location.

With access to meteorologists and customized alert thresholds, businesses can make informed decisions, reduce downtime, and improve overall safety.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.