Hurricane facts vs. fiction: Separating myths from reality

Separate hurricane myths from facts to better prepare for storm season. Understand common misconceptions, learn vital safety tips, and protect your business from hurricane risks.

There are several misconceptions about hurricanes. Here are some of the common myths as we separate fact from fiction.

SEPARATING FACT FROM FICTION

Hurricanes are powerful and destructive storms that can cause billions of dollars in damage to businesses and communities. They can have a significant impact on businesses, causing widespread disruptions and economic losses. The power of these storms can lead to physical damage to infrastructure, including buildings, factories, and warehouses, often resulting in significant financial setbacks. Interruptions in power supply and transportation can make it challenging for businesses to operate normally, leading to disruptions in production, distribution, and supply chains. The aftermath of a hurricane can result in long periods of downtime, forcing businesses to halt operations or even relocate temporarily.

There are many misconceptions and myths surrounding these storms. Here are the most common facts and fictions of hurricanes.

Fiction: Hurricane season only lasts a few months

Fact: While it is true that hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30 in the Atlantic basin, hurricanes can occur at any time of the year. The first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, Ana, formed on May 22, well before the season's official start.

Fiction: Hurricanes only affect coastal areas

Fact: While coastal areas are certainly more vulnerable to hurricanes, these storms can also significantly impact inland areas. High winds, heavy rainfall, and flooding can cause damage and disrupt businesses far from the coast.

Fiction: Opening windows will equalize pressure and protect your facility.

Fact: Opening windows during a hurricane is a myth that can make things worse. Not only does it not equalize pressure, but it can also allow wind and rain to enter your building and cause more damage. Instead, experts recommend protecting your windows with shutters or plywood.

Fiction: Taping your windows will protect them.

Fact: Taping windows is another myth that experts have debunked. The tape will not protect your windows from high winds or flying debris. Instead, install impact-resistant windows or protect them with shutters or plywood.

Fiction: Hurricanes are named after people

Fact: Hurricanes are not named after people but are given names from predetermined lists that rotate every six years. These lists include names from English, Spanish, and French and alternate between male and female names.

Fiction: Hurricanes always rotate counter-clockwise in the Northern Hemisphere

Fact: It is true that hurricanes in the Northern Hemisphere rotate counter-clockwise, but this is not the case in the Southern Hemisphere, where they rotate clockwise. This is due to the Coriolis effect, which causes storms to spin in different directions depending on their location.

