How Heavy Rainfall Impacts Businesses and What You Can Do to Prepare

Preparing in advance with a severe weather strategy, business continuity plan, and reliable forecasting support can help reduce costly disruptions and protect your workforce, facilities, and operations.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business



An aerial view shows floodwater along Highway 61 following large storms on April 07, 2025, near Sikeston, Missouri. Thunderstorms, heavy rains, high winds, and tornadoes have plagued the central region of the U.S. for the past several days, causing widespread damage before moving east. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Executive Summary

Heavy rainfall can disrupt operations, delay projects, damage property, and create safety risks for employees and customers. Businesses across industries face growing challenges from flooding, transportation delays, power outages, and hazardous working conditions during severe weather events.

Preparing in advance with a severe weather strategy, business continuity plan, and reliable forecasting support can help reduce costly disruptions and protect your workforce, facilities, and operations.

Key takeaways:

Heavy rainfall can cause flooding, property damage, transportation disruptions, and power outages that interrupt business operations

Industries such as construction, agriculture, and transportation are especially vulnerable to weather-related delays and increased costs

Employee safety risks increase during heavy rain due to slippery surfaces, poor visibility, flooding, and hazardous travel conditions

Businesses that proactively prepare for severe weather can reduce downtime, minimize financial losses, and improve operational resilience

Monitoring accurate weather forecasts and warnings helps organizations make faster and more informed decisions before conditions worsen

A business continuity plan with backup systems, communication procedures, and remote work capabilities can help maintain operations during severe weather

How Heavy Rainfall Can Affect Your Business

Heavy rainfall can create operational, financial, and safety challenges for businesses of all sizes. Severe weather events often lead to unexpected disruptions that impact employees, customers, supply chains, and critical infrastructure.

Flooding and Property Damage

Flooding is one of the most damaging consequences of heavy rainfall. Excess water can damage buildings, inventory, machinery, vehicles, and electronic equipment. Floodwaters may also block roads, disrupt transportation routes, and prevent employees from safely reaching job sites or offices.

Businesses located in low-lying or flood-prone areas are especially vulnerable to long-term operational interruptions and costly repairs.

Power Outages and Operational Disruptions

Severe rainstorms can lead to widespread power outages that halt business operations, interrupt communications, and damage critical systems. Without backup power solutions, businesses risk downtime, productivity losses, and potential data loss.

Power outages can also affect customer service, payment processing systems, refrigeration equipment, and manufacturing operations.

Supply Chain and Transportation Delays

Heavy rain frequently impacts logistics and transportation networks. Flooded roads, traffic congestion, airport delays, and rail disruptions can delay shipments and deliveries.

These disruptions can increase operating costs, create inventory shortages, and affect customer satisfaction.

Employee and Customer Safety Risks

Rain-related hazards can create unsafe conditions both indoors and outdoors. Wet floors, reduced visibility, flooding, and dangerous road conditions increase the risk of accidents and injuries.

Organizations must prioritize employee safety during severe weather by providing clear communication, travel guidance, and emergency response procedures.

>> AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings better protect people and property when severe weather threatens. Each warning is communicated instantly with AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ through multiple channels and dissemination methods, all customized to your specific needs. >>

Poquoson, Virginia, USA – October 12, 2025: A mailbox and tree stand partially submerged in floodwaters after a nor’easter storm and high tide event along the Chesapeake Bay. Rising sea levels and stronger storms are causing recurrent flooding in coastal Virginia communities, threatening homes and infrastructure. The scene illustrates the growing urgency of climate adaptation and the need for resilient urban planning in flood-prone regions.

Industry-Specific Impacts of Heavy Rainfall

Construction Industry

Heavy rainfall can significantly delay construction projects and increase operational costs. Saturated ground conditions make excavation difficult, while excessive moisture can damage materials and slow concrete pouring, masonry work, and site preparation.

Rain can also create hazardous conditions for workers, increasing the risk of slips, falls, and equipment accidents.

Agriculture Industry

Excessive rainfall can negatively affect crop health, soil quality, and agricultural productivity. Flooding and standing water can damage crops, increase plant disease risk, and wash away nutrient-rich topsoil.

Heavy rainfall can also contaminate local water supplies by carrying pollutants, chemicals, and debris into nearby waterways.

Transportation Industry

Rainy conditions reduce roadway visibility, increase braking distances, and elevate the risk of hydroplaning and traffic accidents. Flooded roads can force detours, slow delivery times, and reduce roadway capacity.

Weather-related transportation delays can disrupt freight movement, employee commutes, and supply chain reliability.

How Businesses Can Prepare for Heavy Rainfall

Businesses that proactively prepare for severe weather are better positioned to minimize disruptions and recover quickly.

Develop a Severe Weather Plan

Create a severe weather preparedness plan that outlines procedures for employee safety, emergency communications, operational continuity, and facility protection.

Your plan should include:

Emergency contact information

Evacuation and shelter procedures

Remote work protocols

Backup communication systems

Response procedures for flooding and power outages

Partnering with a trusted weather provider like AccuWeather can help businesses improve situational awareness and strengthen preparedness strategies.

Monitor Weather Forecasts and Warnings

Accurate weather monitoring allows businesses to anticipate disruptions and respond before severe conditions arrive. Real-time weather forecasts and alerts can help organizations adjust schedules, protect assets, and communicate risks to employees and customers.

Using reliable forecasting solutions such as AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Warnings helps businesses stay informed about developing threats and changing weather conditions.

>> AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings better protect people and property when severe weather threatens. Each warning is communicated instantly with AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ through multiple channels and dissemination methods, all customized to your specific needs. >>

Los Angeles skyline, left, is seen under a sunset thunderstorm on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Protect Facilities and Equipment

Take preventive steps to reduce flood and storm damage by:

Installing flood barriers or drainage systems

Relocating valuable equipment to higher ground

Securing outdoor assets and loose materials

Inspecting roofs, gutters, and drainage infrastructure

Testing sump pumps and backup generators

Preventive maintenance and storm preparation can significantly reduce repair costs and downtime.

Strengthen Business Continuity Planning

A strong business continuity strategy helps organizations maintain operations during severe weather events.

Consider implementing:

Backup power systems

Cloud-based data storage

Remote work capabilities

Alternative transportation options

Redundant supply chain partners

Planning ahead allows businesses to recover more quickly and minimize operational disruptions.

Action Steps for Businesses

To improve preparedness before the next heavy rainfall event:

Review and update your severe weather response plan Identify flood risks around facilities and critical infrastructure Test backup generators, communication systems, and emergency procedures Train employees on severe weather safety protocols Establish remote work and continuity procedures Monitor trusted weather forecasts and warning systems daily Secure outdoor equipment and inspect drainage systems before storms arrive Coordinate with suppliers and logistics partners to prepare for transportation disruptions

Stay Ahead of Severe Weather

Heavy rainfall can create major operational and safety challenges for businesses across every industry. Organizations that invest in proactive planning, reliable forecasting, and business continuity strategies can better protect employees, reduce financial losses, and maintain operations during severe weather events.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Warnings provide advanced weather alerts and decision support to help businesses prepare for severe weather threats before they impact operations.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>