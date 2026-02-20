Free Trial Now Available for AccuWeather’s Lifestyle & Health Indices Datasets

Access 50+ Lifestyle & Health indices such as AccuLumen Brightness Index™, skin care and allergen forecasts.

AccuWeather’s Lifestyle & Health Indices Dataset is powered by the world’s largest, most advanced collection of predicted and real-time weather observations from ground stations, remote-sensing technologies and AI-driven forecast models enhanced by meteorologists.

These indices translate complex weather data into clear, actionable signals that help businesses understand how environmental conditions influence human health, daily routines and lifestyle decisions.

A free trial is now available to access the most comprehensive weather database and collaborate with AccuWeather’s data experts to build a customized dataset aligned to your goals. The trial also offers secure access via a Snowflake private listing. We also offer a free sample available via databricks to test for free.

This comprehensive dataset is curated and continually validated by AccuWeather’s expert team of meteorologists and data scientists to ensure each index reflects real-world conditions with proven Superior Accuracy™. By combining raw meteorological parameters with behavioral modeling, AccuWeather delivers the most trusted health and lifestyle signals available on the market.

Built on top of AccuWeather’s industry-leading global weather forecasts, the Lifestyle & Health Indices Dataset enables organizations to anticipate demand, mitigate risk and engage consumers at precisely the moments when weather most influences decisions.

What’s Included

50+ proprietary health, lifestyle & activity Indices including allergy, cold & flu, outdoor activities, thirst, golf and many more

Available for 15 day daily forecasts

Index values derived from 200+ underlying weather parameters

Location-specific outputs, filtered to your markets of interest

Why AccuWeather

AccuWeather’s Lifestyle & Health Indices deliver the clarity, depth and scientific rigor businesses need to understand how weather shapes human behavior. No other provider combines global scale, proprietary modeling, expert validation and real-time delivery to produce health and lifestyle signals this precise and actionable.

By purchasing AccuWeather’s indices dataset, organizations gain a trusted foundation for decisions that protect well-being, enhance experiences and drive measurable business outcomes without needing to be a weather expert.

Business Needs

Demand Forecasting

Increase forecast accuracy and reduce lost sales by linking purchasing behavior to lifestyle suitability signals. Retailers and eCommerce platforms combine lifestyle indices with sales and behavioral data to understand how weather conditions influence demand for apparel, sporting goods, seasonal products and everyday essentials. This enables more precise assortment planning, inventory allocation and regional merchandising strategies.

Audience Segmentation

Strengthen audience insights and decision-making by incorporating trusted lifestyle and health context into data models. Media, advertising, and analytics companies use AccuWeather’s lifestyle and health indices as high-value contextual signals within audience segmentation, attribution, and measurement frameworks. These indices provide scalable, privacy-safe insights into consumer mindset and readiness, extending their value far beyond on-platform activation.

Outdoor Recreation and Sports Analytics

Optimize operations, scheduling, and customer experiences by understanding when conditions support or limit participation. Outdoor recreation, sports, and leisure organizations leverage lifestyle indices such as Outdoor Activities and Golf to evaluate real-time and forecasted suitability across locations. These insights inform staffing, pricing, event planning and operational decisions, helping organizations maximize participation while minimizing weather-related disruptions.

Healthcare and Life Sciences Planning

Enable proactive healthcare planning and resource optimization by anticipating weather-driven health risks. Healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies and life sciences organizations use AccuWeather’s Allergy and Cold & Flu indices to forecast symptom surges, align medication distribution and time patient outreach based on real-world environmental conditions. These insights support earlier interventions, improved preparedness and more effective population health management.

