Drought Conditions and Business Impact: How to Prepare, Reduce Risk and Protect Operations

AccuWeather's expert meteorologists said large and expanding pockets of exceptional drought, representing the driest category on the U.S. Drought Monitor, are present in parts of Georgia, Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, Wyoming and Idaho.

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Drought conditions are becoming more frequent and severe, creating widespread challenges for businesses across the United States and globally. From water shortages to supply chain disruptions, the business impact of drought can affect operations and revenue. Companies that understand drought risk and prepare in advance are better positioned to maintain stability and protect their assets.

AccuWeather's expert meteorologists said large and expanding pockets of exceptional drought, the driest category on the U.S. Drought Monitor, are present in parts of Georgia, Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, Wyoming and Idaho. The January through March period was the driest on record for the continental United States, with precipitation at less than 70 percent of average levels.

Dry ground, lingering dead winter brush and slow new growth due to a lack of rain and snow have contributed to multiple days of elevated wildfire risk across the Southwest this spring.

How drought conditions affect businesses across industries

The effects of drought extend far beyond agriculture. Reduced water availability impacts crop production, leading to higher costs and supply shortages that ripple through manufacturing and retail. Energy production can be affected as water-dependent systems face constraints, while transportation and logistics may experience delays due to disrupted supply chains.

Tourism and recreation businesses often see a decline in visitors during drought periods, especially in regions known for outdoor activities, lakes or natural landscapes. In manufacturing, limited water access can slow production and increase operational expenses. These interconnected impacts make drought risk management essential for business continuity planning.

Key business risks linked to drought include reduced crop yields, increased operating costs, water restrictions, supply chain disruptions and declining consumer demand in affected regions. Understanding these risks allows companies to take proactive steps before conditions worsen.

Drought preparedness strategies for businesses

Preparing for drought starts with evaluating water usage across your operations. Businesses should identify areas where water consumption can be reduced and implement water conservation strategies to improve efficiency. Investing in modern solutions such as smart irrigation systems, rainwater harvesting and water recycling can significantly reduce dependency on external water sources.

Risk assessment is another critical step in drought preparedness. Companies should evaluate vulnerabilities across facilities, suppliers and logistics networks. This includes identifying which operations are most dependent on water and determining how disruptions would impact production or service delivery.

Developing a drought contingency plan is essential for maintaining business continuity. This includes establishing protocols for water shortages, prioritizing critical operations and securing alternative suppliers when necessary. Clear communication with employees, vendors and customers helps manage expectations and reduces uncertainty during periods of water stress.

Steps to protect your business from drought

Start by conducting a full water usage audit to identify inefficiencies and opportunities for conservation. Review your supply chain and identify alternative sourcing options in case primary suppliers are affected by drought conditions. Develop or update your business continuity plan to include specific drought response protocols.

Invest in technology that improves water efficiency and provides real-time monitoring. Train your team on drought response procedures so they can act quickly when conditions change. Most importantly, integrate accurate weather forecasting and drought alerts into your operational strategy.

To strengthen your drought preparedness and reduce business risk, explore how AccuWeather for Business can support your organization with real-time data, forecasts and customized solutions. Taking action now can help safeguard your operations, protect revenue and ensure long-term resilience in a changing climate.

Leveraging AccuWeather For Business

AccuWeather For Business offers tools and services to empower businesses to navigate drought conditions. Accurate weather forecasts, backed by proven Superior Accuracy™, customized alerts and risk assessments, enable proactive decision-making and resource allocation.

Accurate forecasts and warnings allow companies to plan better and keep their teams and customers safer. AccuWeather has saved more than 10,000 lives, prevented more than 100,000 injuries and saved companies tens of billions of dollars.

Want to learn more about how we can help your business navigate and prepare for drought conditions? Let's discuss how we can protect your business and assets. Contact us today.