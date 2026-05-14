All About Tornado Alley, Peak Tornado Season and How Businesses Can Prepare

Peak tornado season typically runs from April through June, though activity can begin earlier in the year. Understanding how tornadoes form, how they are measured, and how to prepare can significantly improve safety.

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A tornado west of Fairview, Oklahoma, seen on Thursday, March 6, 2026. (Image credit: Fairview Emergency Management)

Executive summary and key takeaways

Tornado Alley is a region in the central United States where tornadoes occur more frequently due to unique atmospheric conditions. The area most often includes Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri, but tornadoes can happen in any state.

Peak tornado season typically runs from April through June, though activity can begin earlier in the year. Understanding how tornadoes form, how they are measured, and how to prepare can significantly improve safety. The most important actions are staying informed, having a plan, and acting quickly when warnings are issued.

What is tornado alley?

Tornado Alley is one of the most searched weather topics in the United States, especially during spring severe weather season. If you are wondering where Tornado Alley is located, why tornadoes form there, and how to stay safe, this guide covers everything you need to know with clear explanations and practical steps.

Tornado Alley refers to a region in the central United States that experiences a high frequency of tornadoes each year. This area typically includes northern Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri, along with parts of Louisiana, Iowa, Nebraska, and eastern Colorado. While these states are most commonly associated with tornado activity, it is important to remember that tornadoes can occur in any state.

Why Tornado Alley has more tornadoes than other regions

The reason Tornado Alley sees more tornadoes comes down to geography and atmospheric conditions. Warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico travels northward and collides with cooler, dry air moving south from Canada and the high terrain of the western United States. This clash of air masses creates unstable conditions that fuel severe thunderstorms, large hail, and tornado development.

Meteorologists also point to dry air originating from the Mexican Plateau, which is funneled northward near the Rocky Mountains. This dry air when injected into the upper levels of the Atmosphere can increase instability, leading to a greater threat of tornadoes.

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In this May 24, 2013, file photo, Sabrina Mitchell takes a peek inside a neighbor's storm shelter in Moore, Okla. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File) Associated Press

How tornado strength is measured using the EF Scale

Understanding tornado intensity is key when tracking severe weather forecasts. Meteorologists use the Enhanced Fujita Scale, commonly called the EF Scale, to rate tornado strength based on damage and estimated wind speeds.

How is the determination made between EF0 and EF5

The scale ranges from EF0, which represents weaker tornadoes with minor damage, to EF5, which includes the most destructive tornadoes capable of leveling well-built structures. This system has been in use since 2007 and replaced the original Fujita Scale to provide more accurate wind estimates.

Instead of measuring a tornado directly, experts assess damage after the storm. The evaluation includes 28 different damage indicators such as homes, trees, and buildings. Each type of damage helps determine the wind speeds required to cause it, which then leads to the final EF rating. It is important to note that the EF Scale measures intensity only, not the width or duration of a tornado.

Who determines tornado ratings

After a tornado occurs, teams from the National Weather Service are deployed to survey the damage. In many cases, assessments begin within hours of the event. A preliminary rating is often issued within one to two days, although larger outbreaks can take longer due to the number of impacted locations and the complexity of the analysis.

Why tornado awareness and preparation matter

Tornadoes are among the most dangerous weather events due to their unpredictability, and destructive power. Having access to timely warnings and understanding how tornadoes form can make a critical difference in safety outcomes.

How to prepare for tornado season

Stay informed by checking daily weather forecasts, especially during peak tornado season

– Use reliable weather apps or alert systems that provide real-time warnings and notifications, delivered in multiple formats

– Create a severe weather plan with your household that includes a designated safe location such as a basement or interior room without windows

– Practice tornado drills so everyone knows what to do when a warning is issued

– Keep an emergency kit stocked with essentials like water, flashlights, batteries, and a first aid kit

– If you live in or travel through Tornado Alley, take warnings seriously and act quickly when alerts are issued.

By understanding Tornado Alley, tornado formation, and the EF Scale, you can better prepare for severe weather and protect yourself and your family when it matters most.

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