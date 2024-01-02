Winter storm to bring snow, treacherous travel to Southwest, High Plains

After a mild December, a large storm will spread accumulating snow causing travel disruptions across the Southwest and southern High Plains.

After a mild and dry start to the new year for much of the Southwest and southern High Plains, snow is on the way, AccuWeather meteorologists say. A large storm will interact with cold air and spread snow across the region during the middle to late parts of the week.

"The large storm system that will come into California Tuesday into Tuesday night will track down through the Four Corners from Wednesday into Thursday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr.

The storm will spread on Wednesday, with snow accumulating in Nevada before moving into Utah and Arizona Wednesday night. By Thursday, snow will spread eastward into New Mexico and into the southern High Plains Thursday night.

"The snow is expected to pick up in intensity Thursday as the storm becomes more organized with more abundant moisture available," adds Zehr.

Across southeastern New Mexico into southeastern Kansas, warmer air filtering in from the Gulf of Mexico will hinder the advancement of colder air, resulting in a wintry mix Thursday night into Friday. Cities including Clovis, New Mexico, and Amarillo, Texas, could get a slushy accumulation of rain, snow and sleet, which can cause slippery travel.

A general 2-4 inches of snow is expected across much of the region, including Santa Fe, New Mexico, Flagstaff, Arizona, and Wichita, Kansas. Localized amounts of up to a foot can occur across the highest elevations in New Mexico and southern Colorado. Accumulating snow will result in slow and difficult travel across the region, including portions I-25, I-40 and I-70 corridors.

For much of the Southwest, outside of the highest terrain, this will be the first true shovelable snow of the season after a below-historical average snowfall in December. Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Flagstaff, Arizona, for example, recorded only a trace and 0.7" of an inch of snow, respectively, which is 16 and 4 percent of what is typically received in December.

As the storm departs the southern High Plains and treks eastward, snow is expected to spread across the central and eastern U.S. It is possible that the snow zone may disappear as it moves through the lower to middle Mississippi Valley Friday night into Saturday before ramping up again across the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the weekend.

