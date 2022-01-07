Winter storm causes havoc in Tennessee Valley, sets snowfall records
A large snowstorm caused treacherous traveling conditions in Tennessee and Kentucky and helped smash a record that stood for more than 100 years.
By
John Murphy, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jan. 6, 2022 7:44 PM EST
|
Updated Jan. 7, 2022 7:53 AM EST
Multiple accidents took place on Interstate 65 near Columbia, Tennessee, on Jan. 6. Multiple cars spun out, with crashes causing traffic to back up for hours.
A large snowstorm brought significant accumulation to Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, marking the snowiest day in years. Nashville reported at least 4 inches of snow as of midday, making it the city's snowiest day since Jan. 22, 2016, when 8 inches of snow fell.
By the evening hours on Thursday, the city had received over 6 inches of snow. Some parts of the state reported higher amounts. Gallatin reported 8 inches of snow on Thursday evening.
This storm alone gave Nashville the snowiest winter since 2015-16. The prior snowiest winter was when 3 inches accumulated at the city's airport in 2017-18.
Snow first began to fall around 7 a.m., slowing the congested morning commute around central Tennessee. Travel across the state became difficult as the snow began to accumulate on the roads, causing weather-related accidents and "treacherous" conditions, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. The quick accumulation made it harder for crews to keep up with clearing the roads.
On Thursday morning, a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 40, causing the westbound lanes to be closed in the area. The wreck occurred just outside Jackson, Tennessee. The interstate remained closed until around 11 a.m., EST.
In Germantown, three people had to be taken to the hospital, including two firefighters, after a Nashville transit bus and a Nashville fire department truck were involved in a wreck.
Crashes were also reported on Interstate 24, 40 and 65. The Nashville Department of Transportation warned against travel unless absolutely necessary.
Traffic stalled on Interstate 40 when multiple semi-trailer trucks were unable to make it up a hill, according to Rebekah Hammonds, the community relations officer for the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Crews worked to push the semis up the hill, opening a lane and allowing traffic to move again.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Interstate 40 had another slow down just after 3 p.m. when a semi jackknifed on the westbound side in Wilson, Tennessee.
In Kentucky, a pileup crash occurred on Interstate 64 near Mount Sterling on Thursday afternoon. Mount Sterling Police and Montgomery County Sheriff David Charles said as many as 100 cars could have been involved. The crash involved injuries with some being serious, according to WTVQ.
Kentucky reported over half a foot of snow in many areas with some topping out at or above 8 inches, including Lexington which received nearly 10 inches. As a result, several areas in the state experienced slick and snow-covered roads. Snow fell as fast as 1 to 2 inches per hour in many areas of the state.
Thursday's snowfall in Lexington also set a new daily record. The 9.9 inches of snow that fell topped the old record of 9.5 inches from 1910.
"When it is snowing that fast, despite the best efforts of road crews, it is hard to keep up with the accumulation and keep roads clear of snow," said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter. "Highway chaos can quickly ensue with the risk for roads to be clogged by stranded vehicles and crashes."
On Thursday afternoon, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear deployed the National Guard to help state police with accidents on the roads.
“Again, please stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary,” Beshear said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.
Beshear declared a state of emergency following the storm's dangerous impacts on the state. Interstate 75 in Fayette County was also shut down but has since reopened.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Winter storm causes havoc in Tennessee Valley, sets snowfall records
A large snowstorm caused treacherous traveling conditions in Tennessee and Kentucky and helped smash a record that stood for more than 100 years.
By John Murphy, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jan. 6, 2022 7:44 PM EST | Updated Jan. 7, 2022 7:53 AM EST
Multiple accidents took place on Interstate 65 near Columbia, Tennessee, on Jan. 6. Multiple cars spun out, with crashes causing traffic to back up for hours.
A large snowstorm brought significant accumulation to Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, marking the snowiest day in years. Nashville reported at least 4 inches of snow as of midday, making it the city's snowiest day since Jan. 22, 2016, when 8 inches of snow fell.
By the evening hours on Thursday, the city had received over 6 inches of snow. Some parts of the state reported higher amounts. Gallatin reported 8 inches of snow on Thursday evening.
This storm alone gave Nashville the snowiest winter since 2015-16. The prior snowiest winter was when 3 inches accumulated at the city's airport in 2017-18.
Snow first began to fall around 7 a.m., slowing the congested morning commute around central Tennessee. Travel across the state became difficult as the snow began to accumulate on the roads, causing weather-related accidents and "treacherous" conditions, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. The quick accumulation made it harder for crews to keep up with clearing the roads.
On Thursday morning, a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 40, causing the westbound lanes to be closed in the area. The wreck occurred just outside Jackson, Tennessee. The interstate remained closed until around 11 a.m., EST.
In Germantown, three people had to be taken to the hospital, including two firefighters, after a Nashville transit bus and a Nashville fire department truck were involved in a wreck.
Crashes were also reported on Interstate 24, 40 and 65. The Nashville Department of Transportation warned against travel unless absolutely necessary.
Traffic stalled on Interstate 40 when multiple semi-trailer trucks were unable to make it up a hill, according to Rebekah Hammonds, the community relations officer for the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Crews worked to push the semis up the hill, opening a lane and allowing traffic to move again.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Interstate 40 had another slow down just after 3 p.m. when a semi jackknifed on the westbound side in Wilson, Tennessee.
In Kentucky, a pileup crash occurred on Interstate 64 near Mount Sterling on Thursday afternoon. Mount Sterling Police and Montgomery County Sheriff David Charles said as many as 100 cars could have been involved. The crash involved injuries with some being serious, according to WTVQ.
Kentucky reported over half a foot of snow in many areas with some topping out at or above 8 inches, including Lexington which received nearly 10 inches. As a result, several areas in the state experienced slick and snow-covered roads. Snow fell as fast as 1 to 2 inches per hour in many areas of the state.
Thursday's snowfall in Lexington also set a new daily record. The 9.9 inches of snow that fell topped the old record of 9.5 inches from 1910.
"When it is snowing that fast, despite the best efforts of road crews, it is hard to keep up with the accumulation and keep roads clear of snow," said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter. "Highway chaos can quickly ensue with the risk for roads to be clogged by stranded vehicles and crashes."
On Thursday afternoon, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear deployed the National Guard to help state police with accidents on the roads.
“Again, please stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary,” Beshear said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.
Beshear declared a state of emergency following the storm's dangerous impacts on the state. Interstate 75 in Fayette County was also shut down but has since reopened.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo