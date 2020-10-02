Wet and cool conditions expected across the Midwest this weekend
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 2, 2020 7:08 AM
A Hailstorm moved through Rochester Hills, Michigan, covering the ground with ice on Oct. 1.
A cool and soggy weekend is in store for the first weekend of October, but warmer weather could be on the way.
Cold air flowing over the relatively warm Great Lakes has caused bouts of lake-effect rain showers over the last few days. Lake-effect rain showers continued on Friday. Some areas, such as in Marquette, Michigan, were just cold enough for snow to mix in late Thursday evening and early Friday morning. Luckily, with the light intensity of the precipitation and temperatures above freezing, no snow accumulation occurred.
By later Saturday and into Saturday night, a low pressure area will approach the region. In most areas, a cold rain is expected to fall.
On the northern fringe of the precipitation, however, temperatures Saturday night may once again be low enough to allow for a few, isolated wet snowflakes to mix in with the rain.
"While moisture is limited with this system, air temperatures appear low enough for areas like northern Wisconsin to see some snowflakes once again for Saturday night and perhaps some wet snowflakes mixing in Sunday as far south as northern lower Michigan," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.
Even though snow accumulation is unlikely, Benz also mentioned that there could be a brief slushy accumulation on colder surfaces where precipitation falls most heavily. Roadways will just remain wet, as the ground is still warm from the recently passed summer.
By the afternoon hours on Sunday, all areas should be warm enough for any remaining precipitation to fall in the form of rain.
A dry day is expected on Monday as the precipitation shifts to the east. Monday will also be a warmer day, with high temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s.
"Early October can be a volatile time with regards to temperatures in this region," Benz said. "The jet stream becomes more zonal into Monday, meaning its flow is from west to east. This will allow warm air from the Pacific to shift east from the Rockies to the Midwest for early next week, allowing temperatures to rebound."
Systems on Tuesday and Wednesday are largely expected to pass by to the north, through southern Ontario. If any precipitation does make it into the Upper Midwest, it should all fall as rain given where the next batch of cold air is likely to head.
"Another shot of cold air arrives later next week, but could be focused farther east across the eastern Great Lakes to New England," Benz said.
By the following weekend, a prolonged warm stretch may be in store. Since it is now October, "warm" is a relative term. Still, widespread 60s will be possible.
