Unusual pattern to bring rain, snow and ice to Iberian Peninsula
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jan. 4, 2021 3:06 PM EST
Northern Italy was left buried in heavy snow on Jan. 4, after a winter storm swept through this region. Officials were hard at work clearing the snow in different areas of the country.
While one far-reaching storm will continue to brings areas of rain and snow to central Europe this week, an atypical weather pattern will be unfolding over the Iberian Peninsula.
Two storms are forecast to follow one after the other across southwestern Europe, and each can bring rounds of rain, snow and an icy mix to parts of Spain and Portugal. But what makes this weather pattern so unusual?
According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys, it is a perfect combination of different weather features set up in a way we haven't seen since 2018 when Storm Emma ended the Beast from the East across western Europe.
"A southerly storm track due to high pressure in east-central Atlantic, the stalled [storm system] over central Europe and cold air that has funneled in from Scandinavian and northern Russia are the features creating this uncommon setup," stated Roys.
The first storm is expected to track across the Azores and toward Morocco in northern Africa through Tuesday night before turning north toward Spain on by Wednesday.
"Rain will arrive across southern Portugal and south-coastal Spain Wednesday morning and expand northward," stated Roys. "As it reaches the Southern Meseta in central Spain Wednesday night, it will transition to snow. On Thursday afternoon, snow will expand into the Ebro River Valley and finally into the Northern Meseta by Friday afternoon."
Roys added that the Southern Meseta, the Northern Meseta and the Ebro River Valley will also encounter sleet and freezing rain with the snow, while the mountain ranges in northern and eastern Spain can expect just accumulating snow.
With little to no break in precipitation, the second storm will rush over the Iberian Peninsula from the Azores from late Thursday through Saturday night, causing precipitation to continue across these areas into the weekend.
Rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to produce widespread rainfall totals of 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) across the southern half of Spain and the southern coast of Portugal.
Rainfall amounts of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) will occur across the southwestern coastal region of Andalucia. This is also the most likely location for the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 250 mm (10 inches) to occur.
The risk of flash flooding, especially in locations that are low-lying or have poor drainage, will increase through the end of the week and into the weekend.
On the northern side of the storm, enough cold air will be in place for precipitation to fall as snow and accumulate.
In areas across the northern half of Spain and the northern Sistema Penibetico where a wintry mix is expected, snowfall totals of 3-8 cm (1-3 inches) are expected through the end of the week and into the weekend.
"About 15-30 cm (6-12 inches) of snow will accumulate across the Sistema Iberico, the Sierra de Guadarrama, the eastern Cordillera Cantabrica and the western Pyrenees with the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 60 cm (24 inches)," stated Roys.
Downed trees and power lines can lead to power outages across regions that receive a significant amount of ice or heavy, wet snow. Travel conditions can also become dangerous where ice and snow accumulate on untreated surfaces.
"If the Spanish Meteorological Agency has determined that either orange or red warnings are warranted for snow or rain from one or both storms, it is likely that one or both storms will be named. The next two names on the list used by the agency are Filomena and Gaetan," said Roys.
While the Spanish Meteorological Agency typically focuses on impacts from strong winds when determining whether a storm will be named, an exemption may be made with widespread impacts expected from these winter storms.
Meteorologists anticipate that the second storm will meander over the Iberian Peninsula on Sunday as rain and snow begins to gradually taper off. By Monday, an area of high pressure will sink far enough south for dry weather to return to southwestern Europe.
